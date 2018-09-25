Sleepy driver triggers 3-car Interstate 182 crash

A sleepy driver triggered a three-vehicle wreck that slowed the morning commute for people on Interstate 182, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Cody J. Link, 30, of Richland, was heading east shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday when he nodded off and veered toward the median, Trooper Chris Thorson said.
His Chevy Suburban hit a Chevy Colorado pickup in the the other lane before Link crossed the median and crashed into a GMC Jimmy SUV heading west, according to a state patrol memo.
Link and the pickup’s driver, Kerry E. Albin, 63, of Richland, weren’t hurt, the memo stated.
The Jimmy’s driver, Edward C. Parrott, 56, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Troopers cited Link for second-degree negligent driving.
