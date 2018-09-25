Sleepy driver triggers 3-car Interstate 182 crash

A tow truck operator from 1st Choice Towing in Pasco winches out a stuck van Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 82 just west of the junction with Highway 395 in Pasco. Driver Cody J. Link, 30, of Richland eastbound shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday when he apparently nodded off and veered toward the median triggering a multiple vehicle wreck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. One was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald