Week in photos September 9-15, 2018

September 15, 2018 - Richland employees Logan Butler, Pat Ledbetter, Jim Hedges and Nic Schmidt, from left, add a coat of oil this week to the timbers at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Overlook near Bateman Island off Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland. The project was installed 10 years ago.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 15, 2018 - Suspect Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 27, is arraigned Friday in Benton County Superior Court in connection with a shooting on July 4 in Howard Amon Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 14, 2018 - Jace Quinn, 4, and his father Zac of Kennewick enjoy one last visit Thursday to the Playground of Dream’s in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. The 19-year old wooden structure is closing and will be rebuilt in two phases, finished in November and the spring.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 14, 2018 - Surgeons Anthony Brown, left, and Sami Hailu demonstrate a pelvic fracture procedure for colleagues Thursday in a mobile lab during the 18th annual SIGN Fracture Care conference in Richland. About 150 surgeons from around the world are attending this week’s conference to learn techniques to help patients in their home countries. The Richland company designs, makes and donates orthopaedic implants for use in more than 50 developing countries.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 14, 2018 - Kennewick police search the area for clues after a hit-and-run on Belfair Street Sept. 5.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 13, 2018 - Artist Cecilia Blomberg of Gig Harbor unveils her tapestry she designed for Sacajawea Elementary School in Richland. A small group of students joined her in the main stairwell for the event following a school assembly. The project was paid for by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 13, 2018 - Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in heavy brush and trees Wednesday afternoon in Zintel Canyon between West 6th and 10th avenues in Kennewick. No structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is the fourth fire in the canyon this year, and the second in a month.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 12, 2018 - Members of the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard take their places early Tuesday morning at the 9/11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick. The annual event is held to honor those who sacrificed their lives during the terrorist attacks in 2001. The three-ton, 35-foot-tall monument is a piece of steel beam from the World Trade Center in New York.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 12, 2018 - The West Richland branch of the Tri-Cities Food Bank has closed for good after 20 months of providing food to the hungry.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 12, 2018 - Cindy Goulet took advantage of this summer’s Queensgate road construction mayhem to close 3 Eyed Fish and rebuild it into a full-service restaurant with indoor and rooftop seating. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 12, 2018 - The 3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar in south Richland is scheduled to reopen Sept. 18 with seating for nearly 100 indoors and a rooftop patio.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 11, 2018 - Musical director Brook Black of Pasco leads her youth singing group during a rally Monday for the Columbia and Snake river dams prior to the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee field hearing at Pasco City Hall.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 11, 2018 - Artist Crystal Kline, 22, of Pasco, works Monday on one of four mural paying tribute to firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty on 9/11. The murals are on the Benton County Fire District 1 station at the intersection of South Olympia Street and West 27th Avenue.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 11, 2018 - Divers assist first responders Monday morning in recovering a submerged car from an irrigation canal along Taylor Flats Road. Donaciano Flores-Figueroa, 56, drowned.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 10, 2018 - Mammoth bones first were discovered at the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site south of Kennewick in 1999 during quarrying work.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 9, 2018 - Fire scorched 500 acres on Saturday in Bofer Canyon, south of Highway 397. The blaze started around 9:17 a.m. near Interstate 82 and Highway 397, spreading through dry grass and sage. Smoke cast a haze over the rural community of Finley for much of the morning.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
September 9, 2018 - Darlene Baluca and Emmanuel Manaloto with Yakima’s LaSang Pinoy prepare pork and ham skewers during the Food Truck Face-off at Pasco’s Fiery Foods Festival. Saturday’s event had food trucks, the Pasco Farmer’s Market, a salsa competition and live music for the hundreds of people who flocked to downtown Pasco.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
September 9, 2018 - Craig D. Owens pleaded innocent Friday in Benton County Superior Court to vehicular assault. Investigators claim his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he hit a woman with her dog in a Kennewick crosswalk.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 9, 2018 - Volunteers from Lord of Life Lutheran Church and Carpenter’s Local 59 put together a ramp for Scott Stanhope on Friday. The Richland man fell about 30 feet and broke both ankles and two vertebrae.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
September 9, 2018 - Homes under construction on Chelan Loop and Wishkah Drive in South Richland. Tri-City home prices and values aren’t spiking, but that’s not all bad news, say real estate officials, because there’s less risk of a bubble.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald