Hazardous household waste may be dropped off for free Saturday

Household hazardous wastes may be dropped off 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Kennewick.
The collection day was rescheduled after about 50 grams of potentially explosive picric acid were dropped off at the event on April 14, ending collections and triggering road closures.
The free event at the Benton County road shop at 102808 Wiser Parkway is free to anyone living in Benton County or its cities. If it reaches capacity it will close early.
Items accepted will include paints, propane tanks, cleaners, gasoline in amounts of less than 20 gallons, yard chemicals and fertilizers, motor oils, antifreeze, batteries and fire extinguishers.
No fluorescent bulbs or tubes will be accepted. Business and contractor waste also will not be accepted.
For questions on items that will and will not be accepted, email grant.dejongh@co.benton.wa.us or call Benton County Solid Waste at 509-736-3084.
