The children’s theater needed a big boost. This Tri-City business wrote them a big check

A new 300-seat theater in Richland is a step closer to completion thanks to a significant donation from a local company.
Windermere Group One is giving $350,000 to Academy of Children’s Theatre’s expansion project, officials announced Thursday.
The project is transforming a storage warehouse at ACT’s existing facility on Wellsian Way into a new theater.
The space will be called Windermere Children’s Theatre.
The project “fits our company’s core values,” said Jeff Thompson, Windermere managing partner.
ACT builds confidence and helps kids stretch themselves and grow, he said.
At Windermere, “we can’t teach a child to act or to bring emotions onto the stage, but we can certainly help build that stage,” he said.
ACT also is getting a big boost from the Columbia Center mall, which is donating 400 seats from the now-closed Regal Cinemas.
The seats are only a few years old and are in great condition, said Cathy Kelly, ACT board member.
They’re valued at more than $150,000. Most will be used for the new theater, with some used in ACT’s existing black box theater.
Lampson International is storing them until it’s time for installation.
The new Windermere Children’s Theater is expected to be ready for performances by 2020.
MH Construction is the contractor.
A campaign to raise $1.5 million for the expansion project is more than halfway to its goal.
While the new theater space is being named for Windermere, Academy of Children’s Theatre remains the name of the organization.
The theater group dates back more than 20 years and moved into its current home in 2004.
It puts on several main stage productions each season and offers groups and classes, from improv ensembles to a program that teaches technical theater skills. It also has outreach programs, such as Spectrum on Stage, for youth on the autism spectrum.
Its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz,” opening next week, is its 100th main stage show.
“It really is all about the kids of our community,” Kelly said. “This is giving kids lifetime skills.”
