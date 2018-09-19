These Tri-Cities DJs just cashed in on a national game show. It’s a real big check

Raleigh Hawthorne and Stacy Lee had to keep the secret for months.
They filmed an episode of the FOX-TV game show “Beat Shazam” late last year, competing for up to $1 million against two other teams.
They ended up the night’s big winners, going home with $256,000 to split between them.
But they had to keep their lips sealed until the episode aired Tuesday.
“It’s great to finally be able to talk about it,” Hawthorne said. “I wanted to tell everybody.”
She and Stacy Lee both are popular Tri-City radio personalities, with Hawthorne on Hot 97.5 and Stacy Lee on 98.3 The Key and 102.7 KORD.
They competed on “Beat Shazam” against two other sets of DJs from around the country.
Jamie Foxx is the host; his daughter Corinne Foxx, an actress, model and writer, also appears.
On the show, two-person teams compete to correctly name classic and current popular songs across multiple genres. The team with the most money heading into the final round faces off against the song identification app Shazam.
On Tuesday’s episode, Hawthorne and Stacy Lee were the last pair standing.
They held their own against Shazam in the intense final round, with Hawthorne correctly naming the Bette Midler song “The Rose” to double their earnings and walk away with $256,000. If she’d missed, they’d have left with a quarter of that amount.
“It was the most stress I’ve ever been under in one situation,” Hawthorne said of the moments leading up to that final question.
But she had a childhood friend who used to play “The Rose” frequently on the piano, so Hawthorne immediately recognized it.
She sent the friend a message after the episode aired, saying thanks.
Hawthorne will use her share of the winnings to pay off bills, help family and travel.
Stacy Lee has similar plans, including taking her husband on a Caribbean cruise.
Like Hawthorne, she had fun flying to L.A., filming the show, meeting Jamie and Corrine Foxx and going up against Shazam.
It was a thrilling experience.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “We had such a good time.”
