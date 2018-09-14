Pair of crashes snarls morning commute on Tri-City highways

One person was hurt and traffic ground to a halt after a pair of crashes in the Tri-Cities.
Around 6 a.m., a delivery truck driver heading west on Interstate 82 didn’t slow down in time for a cattle truck turning onto the interstate near Coffin Road, Trooper Chris Thorson said. The delivery truck slammed into the trailer.
The crash left the delivery truck’s driver with a broken leg, and trapped him inside for several minutes. Firefighters were able to free him, and he was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
While the police were able to move the trucks out of road by 7:32 a.m., troopers needed to call firefighters for the the jaws of life to separate the two vehicles.
The cattle truck was loaded, Thorson said.
The crash came about an hour after northbound traffic on the blue bridge backed up following a collision. Thorson explained it started after a vehicle broke down on the bridge. It set off another crash.
No one was hospitalized after the crash.
Comments