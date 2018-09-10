Week in photos September 2-8, 2018

September 8, 2018 - Charles Holman of Kennewick hits a bunch of “double play” balls Friday morning while exercising his 10-month-old charcoal lab named Lucky at Claybell Park in Richland. Holman got in some batting practice for softball, and his pup practiced her retrieves and obedience.
Bob Brawdy
September 8, 2018 - Richland dog trainer Torka Poet runs with Teaghan at a dog competition. The Italian greyhound is the top dog for Poet, who is a regular at Mid-Columbia competitions.
Courtesy photo
September 8, 2018 - Suspect Richard Delp confers with his attorney, Caleb DiPeso, before a scheduled arraignment Friday.
Bob Brawdy
September 7, 2018 - Kennewick police officers Ron Salter, Lee Cooper and Brian Banner, from left, scour the roadway Thursday for clues from the previous night’s hit-and-run collision that critically injured a Kamiakin High School junior. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Bob Brawdy
September 7, 2018 - A painter works from a boom lift Thursday putting an accent stripe around a new commercial building at 314 N. Wilson Pl. in Kennewick. The $4-million warehouse features a showroom and office space for Gensco, a regional wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment and supplies. The general contractor is O’Brien Construction of Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
September 6, 2018 - Richland parks employees Jim Hedges, left, and Nic Schmidt work on repairing the swing zipline at Howard Amon Park in Richland on Wednesday. The popular park attraction needed minor maintenance and is back in the swing of things.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 6, 2018 - In six to seven weeks, the Yorkie puppies rescued from a duplex last week will be available for adoption.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 6, 2018 - Kaelyn Myers shows some of the work she was commissioned to create. Her murals depict the city’s past, present and future. will be on display in downtown Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 6, 2018 - Pasco quarterback Preston Vine (5) separated his non-throwing shoulder in Chiawana’s 19-0 win over Richland last week. The junior will miss the next two weeks.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 5, 2018 - G2 Construction workers Jose Rodriguez, left, and Jimmy Childress team up Tuesday on rebuilding Hill’s Restaurant, 24 Vista Way in Kennewick. A kitchen fire closed the popular eatery in October 2016. Much of the fire-damaged building was torn down earlier this year and crews have been busy rebuilding it. They recently added the landmark sign. Owner Nancy Galstad expects to re-open later this year.
Bob Brawdy
September 4, 2018 - It’s been nearly a year since this house burned in central Kennewick. One neighbor says that’s far too long to wait for a cleanup.
File
September 4, 2018 - It’s been nearly a year since this house burned in central Kennewick. One neighbor says that’s far too long to wait for a cleanup.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 4, 2018 - The Eyer Family, a band from Spokane, was one of several groups performing this weekend at Howard Amon Park in Richland during the 22nd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival. The event, which celebrates acoustic music, draws performers from across the Pacific Northwest.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 3, 2018 - Paralympian hopeful Nate Higgins recently works out as part of his preparation for traveling to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. It’s the second time for him attempting to make the team. The first time was for swimming and this time is for the shot put event.
Bob Brawdy
September 3, 2018 - Paralympian hopeful Nate Higgins recently works out as part of his preparation for traveling to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Higgins, of Richland, hopes to compete in the shot put event. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
September 3, 2018 - Sasquatch enthusiasts line up to meet Bob Gimilin, center, during the three-day International Bigfoot Conference & Film Festival at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick on Saturday. Gimilin is a cowboy who was asked by Roger Patterson in 1976 to help track Bigfoot in Northern California. Their famed footage shows the creature seeming to look back at the camera.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 2, 2018 - Tyler Miller stands near the concrete foundation of his parents’ house at 3403 W. 47th Ave. in Kennewick. Miller, a Benton County District 1 firefighter, got to the home in time to rescue relatives and pets.
Bob Brawdy
September 2, 2018 - The outline of the concrete foundation of the Miller home at 3403 W. 47th Ave. in Kennewick destroyed by the Bofer Canyon brush fire in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
September 2, 2018 - Brick columns are all that remain of this house Sunday at the south end of South Ely Street after a devastating wind-driven fire swept across the hill in south Kennewick from the Bofer Canyon Road area the previous day.
Bob Brawdy
September 2, 2018 - Brenden Perkins and Ali Williamson created a nonprofit, Locks for Life, after losing several friends to suicide. Locks for Life will give away 500 gun locks on Sept. 15 at Ranch Home in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 2, 2018 - Richland quarterback Josh Fonner gets by Chiawana linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (90) during Friday’s Mid-Columbia Conference game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. The pass fell incomplete, but Fonner was knocked from the game.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
