15 fail in latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspection report

The Benton-Franklin Health District issued failing marks in 15 of 54 restaurant inspections conducted during the week of Aug. 25-31.
Another 19 earned perfect marks.
The health district’s food safety team inspects Mid-Columbia establishments that serve food to the public, evaluating them on conditions that are most likely to cause food-borne illnesses.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 30, routine, (60 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W Clark St., Pasco, Aug. 28, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, hand sink blocked and no paper towels available.
Daybreak Farms (Demonstrator), Farmers Market, Richland, Aug. 17, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present, non-compliance with plan of operation.
Daniel’s Artisan (Demonstrator), Farmers Market, Richland, Aug. 17, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, water too hot at temporary hand wash station, no paper towels, and no continuous flow spigot, improper cold holding.
La Dona (Mobile), 316 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 28, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 8 (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, room temperature storage.
Lara’s Tacos (Mobile), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 29, first follow-up to routine Aug. 7 (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Mariscos El Kora (Mobile), 1719 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 27, routine, (150 red, 12 blue), Aug. 30, first follow-up to routine Aug. 27 (5 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, no soap or paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used, menu board lacks consumer advisory, plan of operation not being followed correctly.
Meadow Springs Country Club, 700 Country Club, Richland, Aug. 28, first follow-up to July 12 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact.
Panaderia Mia, 208 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 28, routine, (35 red, 20 blue), Aug. 30, first follow-up (25 red, 13 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink, room temperature storage. Follow-up: Room temperature storage.
Pasco Pita Pit, 4525 Road 68, Aug. 31 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 2676 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Aug. 17, second follow-up to routine July 9 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Ready and Out Restaurant, 1827 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Aug. 29, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Taqueria El Sazon, 2226 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 30, first follow-up to routine July 23 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Aug. 21, second follow-up to routine July 27 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ameristar, 3720 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Arby’s, 1310 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 27, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Brother’s Cheesesteaks (Caterer), Sunset @ Southridge, Kennewick, Aug. 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 102 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., Connell, Aug. 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Aug. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Desserts By Kelly, 1312 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Aug. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 3802 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dust Devils Stadium, Aug. 31, routine, Grill Cart (0 red, 0 blue), 3rd Base (25 red, 0 blue), Fry Shack (0 red, 0 blue), BBQ Patio (0 red, 0 blue)
Hacienda del Sol (0 red, 0 blue)
El Primo (Mobile), 402 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Aug. 29, first follow-up to routine Aug. 9 (0 red, 5 blue)
Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 27, routine, Bakery, (5 red, 0 blue), Meat (5 red, 0 blue)
Fresh Out the Box (Mobile), Sunset @ Southridge, Kennewick, Aug. 31, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Grand Central Coffee Station, 2205 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 28, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Hawthorne Court Retirement, 524 Ely St., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Hermiston Melon Co. (Demonstrator), Farmers Market, Kennewick, Aug. 30, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
IDK Restaurant, 335 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
J’s Asian Flaming Grill, 2632 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine, (15 red, 10 blue)
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 29, second follow-up to routine July 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
Longship Cellars, 404 Bradley Blvd., Richland, Aug. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Mexi-King (Mobile), 1202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 28, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Natties (Mobile), 3616 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza King, 708 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Robert Old Junior High School, 1051 W. Clark St., Connell, Aug. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Skippers, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 27, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
Shakey’s, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, Aug. 31, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Southern Belles Espresso LLC, 412 Riverstone Drive, Richland, Aug. 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 515 Ninth St., Benton City, Aug. 30, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Starmoneyz Taco City (Mobile), Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, Kennewick, Aug. 23, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Taco Bell, 2718 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
TacoMex (Mobile), 519 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 31, first follow-up to routine June 21 (0 red, 0 blue)
TacoZone (Mobile), 520 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 31, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Terra Blanca Vintners, 34715 N. Demoss Road, Benton City, Aug. 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
The Bradley, 404 Bradley Blvd., Richland, Aug. 17, first follow-up to routine July 16 (0 red, 0 blue)
Total Stop/Subway, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 31, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)
Twig’s Bistro & Martini Bar (Caterer), Cuisine De Vin, Benton City, Aug. 24, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
