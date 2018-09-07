Week in photos Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2018

September 1, 2018 - Kendrick D. Serratos appeared in court Friday at the Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick for arraignment on first-degree assault. His bail was set at $100,000 for allegedly shooting at the driver of a car just moments after he got out of it.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
September 1, 2018 - Chiawana running back Gabe Schilz (10) tries to find a way to slip past Richland defender Dhuanye Guice during Friday night’s season opener for the two teams at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. The Riverhawks and Bombers jumped into the Mid-Columbia Conference schedule right out of the chute. See the story on tricityherald.com, and it will run in Sunday’s paper.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 31, 2018 - Good Samaritan Scott Mathews of Gutter Kings Construction uses a garden hose to spray a fence and trees as flames race out of Zintel Canyon towards a house and outbuildings at 2520 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Mathews said he called 911 to report the blaze and ran over from a nearby home to help before firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire before it spread to any bulidings.
Bob Brawdy
August 31, 2018 - Thirty-nine Yorkshire Terrier-mix dogs and puppies were brought into the Benton Franklin Humane Society by a local animal rescue service on Thursday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 31, 2018 - Some of the surrendered Yorkie-mix dogs were matted and needed medical checks.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 31, 2018 - Josh Fonner, left, and Drew Daves will be key names in the Richland passing game. Fonner takes over at quarterback, and Daves figures to be one of a slew of talented Bombers recievers.
Bob Brawdy
August 30, 2018 - Members of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue work from a boat in the middle of the Yakima River to remove a submerged powered parachute after it crashed into the water early Wednesday morning near Prosser. The veteran pilot was rescued.
Bob Brawdy
August 30, 2018 - After four months, Richland’s Queensgate Drive and its two new roundabouts are open to drivers. The project delayed traffic for most of the summer but should ease congestion in the growing area.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 30, 2018 - Workers from the Washington Department of Transportation place traffic cones near an overturned semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Highway 395 just south of the blue bridge. One lane of Highway 395 was blocked after a semi flipped onto its side just south of the blue bridge. The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of potatoes, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said. The driver was not hurt, but the truck leaked some fuel. Investigators believe the driver, Aeryk Guzman, was going too fast as he approached the curve just south of the blue bridge. Guzman told officers he wasn’t speeding but the load of spuds shifted, flipping the truck. The southbound lane was blocked through the evening commute as authorities worked to right the truck and trailer.
Bob Brawdy
August 30, 2018 - A firefighter works inside the fire-ravaged area of a house Wednesday afternoon at 8003 W. Hood Ave. in Kennewick. Fire officials say a passer-by reported the blaze that may have started on a wooden deck. No one was home, and firefighters rescued several pets.
Bob Brawdy
August 30, 2018 - Southridge seniors Logan Shimskey, left, and Nick Christman won’t see much time on the sideline this season, starting on both sides of the line for the young Suns.
Jeff Morrow photo
August 30, 2018 - Kennewick quarterback A.J. Templeton was coming off a promising sophomore season when he broke his ankle in the first game of 2017 against Prosser. Now a senior, he’s looking to make up for his lost playing time.
File
August 29, 2018 - About 400 seventh-graders at Stevens Middle School in Pasco started their first day of school Tuesday. They had a normal schedule so they could get used to their classes and then spent the end of the day on team exercises to build school culture.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 29, 2018 - Students at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland gather on the playground Tuesday, their first day of the new school year, and take part in the Kids at Hope pledge to success. Principal Liz Crider said the reciting the pledge will be part of their daily morning routine.
Bob Brawdy
August 29, 2018 - Kamiakin running back Tuna Altahir (3) had a marvelous debut season with the Braves last year, racking up 764 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to second team All-Mid-Columbia Conference.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 29, 2018 - Tri-Cities Prep assistant coach Dennis Kennedy addresses the players after practice. The Jaguars open their season Friday against Liberty Christian.
Annie Fowler
August 29, 2018 - Levi Vermulm, right, was a second-team all-CWAC pick at wide receiver and defensive back for Prosser last season. He’s one of many returning starters for the Mustangs.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 28, 2018 - Parent volunteer Molly Stegen, left, and first-grade teacher Andrea Tamez work together Monday preparing the new classroom for students at Jefferson Elementary School in Richland. The new $20.5 million building is 65,000 square feet and is on the same site as the old Jefferson which opened in the ‘50s. The first day of school for most Richland students is Aug. 28.
Bob Brawdy
August 28, 2018 - Kamiakin High School staff members Joanna Conover and Tina McCallum visit a freshman and her dad to deliver her a “swag bag” filled with goodies for her first year.
Courtesy Kennewick School District
August 28, 2018 - Gasoline prices have dropped just before the Labor Day weekend. In Washington, the average price of gas is $3.33 per gallon, though it’s a bit cheaper in the Tri-Cities at $3.18. These Richland consumers paid $3.13 to fill up.
Bob Brawdy
August 27, 2018 - Connie Wormington of Kennewick played softball in the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, last fall.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 27, 2018 - Connie Wormington shows off her memorabilia from playing softball.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 27, 2018 - The Aviation Museum in Pasco opened to the public Friday. It’s the result of work by a group of volunteers dedicated to preserving the former air traffic control tower at Naval Air Station Pasco on the Tri-City Airport’s east side.
Cameron Probert
August 27, 2018 - Hanford’s Jared DeVine (11) tries to run past Kamiakin’s Christian Ramos (55) during last year’s game at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. DeVine, the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top running back last year, returns for the Falcons.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 26, 2018 - Fair goers ride on the Pharaoh on Saturday, the last day of the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 26, 2018 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposes improvements on a section of the Duportail Trail between Chamna Natural Preserve and Duportail Street in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 26, 2018 - Chiawana celebrates a touchdown by Sisay West (23) last season against Richland. West returns at receiver for the Riverhawks, who open the season Aug. 31 against defending state champion Richland Bombers at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
