Here’s your chance to help out an injured Richland teen. And get a clean car.

Two rods and 10 screws.
That’s what a Richland teen needed to have implanted in his back to secure his spine after a car crash left him with severe injuries.
Now a local car wash is pitching in to help with the Richland High grad’s mounting medical bills.
Noah Bakker still has no feeling below his chest after the Aug. 16 wreck. He spent a week in intensive care and is working hard in physical therapy every day, according a Facebook post on his recovery page.
The medical expenses are growing, so his family set up a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. They have raised just over half of their $25,000 goal.
Bush Car Wash, where Bakker has worked for more than a year, is hosting a fundraiser at all Tri-Cities and Walla Walla locations.
For every wash, $1 goes to the Bakker family. The fundraiser started at 7 a.m. and lasts until closing at 8:30 p.m.
Richland car wash manager Ashlynn Maki said Bakker’s co-workers have been in touch with him and they are thinking about him.
“We all get along,” Maki said. “ He always smiled and had a great attitude at work.”
Bakker is at the St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute in Spokane, where he will stay for at least six weeks throughout recovery, according to the GoFundMe page.
He graduated from Richland High School in June. He plans to come home to Richland and attend Columbia Basin College in January.
Comments