Can’t wait to see a doctor? 2 express clinics open in Tri-Cities Walgreens

Kadlec is opening two new express care clinics in the Tri-Cities this month — both inside Walgreens stores.
The express care clinics offer same-day appointments for minor ailments, from sore throats to strains and sprains.
Instead of showing up and having to wait, patients can go online and book themselves into 20-minute slots.
“It’s another avenue for access to health care. It’s another tool we use to meet the growing needs of this community,” said Zachary McNair, a physician assistant who’ll be working in the new Kadlec Express Care at Walgreens in Richland.
The new clinics will help the hospital serve more people in need of same-day care — and they’ll make picking up prescriptions easier, with Walgreens pharmacies right there, officials said.
“We’re really excited to take this on,” said Jennifer McDonald, Walgreens district manager.
Through the new clinics, “we’re able to serve the local community and our patients in an expanded way,” she said during a Friday ribbon cutting for the Pasco clinic that opens Monday.
The clinics are staffed by providers including physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Kadlec already has two standalone express care clinics that aren’t in Walgreens stores. They’re at 4008 W. 27th Ave., Suite 103, in Kennewick, and at 2564 Queensgate Drive, Richland.
They’re popular, with appointments filling up quickly.
Kadlec’s parent organization, Providence St. Joseph Health, is opening five other similar clinics in Walgreens stores in other communities in the Northwest. Two are in the Spokane area, one is in Lake Stevens and two in Oregon.
“Consumers need and want easy, quick access to quality care, and these new locations provide that convenience and expertise,” Dr. Sunita Mishra, chief executive of express care for Providence, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to ease the way for patients, providing a connected care experience,” Mishra said.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new Kadlec Express Care at Walgreens in Pasco is at 5506 N. Road 68. It opens Monday.
The new Richland clinic is in the Walgreens at 1601 George Washington Way. It opens Sept. 17.
