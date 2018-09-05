It started ruff but now these dogs are almost ready to be adopted

Check out the 45 dogs and puppies that were picked up last week after a tenant eviction occurred near the Tri-Cities.
PUREX Tunnel 2 Stabilization Project Animation

Hanford

This video uses animation to show how DOE and contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company would fill waste storage Tunnel 2 near PUREX with grout to prevent a collapse, while allowing for future removal of the waste from the tunnel.

Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.

Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.

