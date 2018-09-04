Kennewick motorcyclist who lost control on a curve is still in serious condition

A 72-year-old Kennewick man is in serious condition in a coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a motorcycle wreck last week near Mabton, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported.
David Ballo was driving a 1999 Honda VT1100 Shadow east on Glade Road about 9 a.m. Aug. 30 when he missed a sharp turn, the sheriff’s office said.
He was thrown from the bike, which launched into the air in the violent wreck, the sheriff’s office said.
Ballo was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and later transferred to Harborview. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning that he has a fracture in his neck and is partially paralyzed and not able to speak with investigators about what happened.
Ballo was on a group ride to the Bickleton area.
