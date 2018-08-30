Pets in the Mid-Columbia

Kiri, a 2-year old havanese, is spotless – check out that nose! – after her bath and training at Sit Means Sit Tri-Cities.
Courtesy Patricia Heasler
Moose, a Staffordshire terrier mix, gets in a quick nap. Sometimes, just being a dog takes a lot of energy.
Courtesy Melissa Nassie
Scooter, a tabby, is primed to pounce when the dinner bell rings. Well, after she rolls over, that is.
Courtesy Andrew Dixon
Augie and Jennifer – Augie is the dog – get in some stand up paddle boarding on the Colombia River. Well, sit down paddle boarding, in Augie’s case. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Jennifer Lawson
Frazier (left) and Niles, schnack and white schnauzers, get ready for a Hawaiian luau, Kennewick style. Wonder if tossed salad and scrambled eggs will be on the menu.
Courtesy Jan Hughes
And the Cute Begging Dog award goes to Rory the Yorkie.
Courtesy Vicki Castleberry
Buddy (mini Schnauzer) and Lavern are best buds ... or at least can stand each other long enough for a photo.
Picasa
Courtesy Patricia Klukkert
Buddy is a laid-back rotweiller/dachshund mix. Lazy mornings and sleeping on his back go hand-in-hand.
Courtesy Brittany Power
Baxter, a Pembroke corgi, enjoys a little sunshine and a play date in this Pasco backyard. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Donna Havens
What missing chocolate cake? Actually, Bogart and Abby, English cream golden retrievers, needed baths after playing in the mud.
Courtesy Vicki Boisoneau
A comfortable couch and some scratchin’ from a friendly neighbor is all Stanley needs to be happy in his Kennewick home.
Courtesy Christy Howard
Mr. DeMille, Cisco’s ready for his kitty closeup.
Courtesy Alan Tindell
Leo, the golden retriever, and Bennett, an Australian shepherd mix, definitely heard the dinner bell.
Courtesy Sydney Willard
Rusty, a 9-year-old Shiba Inu, is playing it cool in the shade in his Kennewick backyard. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos
Courtesy Traci McCrosky
Maleficent, a calico Maine coon, turns up the cute factor while taking a quick break.
Courtesy Collette Dickens
This 9-year-old Yorkie-Chihuahua mix feels like a pup again when new sheets are put on the bed in her Pasco home.
Courtesy Susie Cerda
Maggie, a black lab, and her big sister Rosie, a Chesapeake, are anxoius for the first hint of a game of fetch. Or maybe the dinner bell.
Courtesy Mike Hammer
This is Guinness, with a brown undercoat and foamy topcoat, sitting next to a six-pack of her namesake. The 9-week-old pup was nursing a broken jaw and hoping to get back out chasing ducks.
Courtesy Kylee Durham
Leo recently celebrated his first birthday. He didn’t smile for that, either. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Carly Hetterscheidt
Earl Grey – a Russian blue cross – contemplates his handsomeness a lot when he’s not smoking catnip cigars or supervising the bird feeders outside.
Courtesy Lisa Teske
Micah, a.k.a. Ace the flying beagle, with his “little” Akita brother, Tobie, in their yard in Benton City.
Courtesy Sarah Sue Ellen
Benjamin, a 2-year-old Sphynx, strikes a pose and claims the camera, relegating his doggie buddy to the background.
Courtesy Marni Anderson
Someone chewed up the blue marker. Blitz, a Boston terrier, is doing his best to look innocent, despite the evidence on his left leg.
Courtesy Maria Balderas
Franklin, a doxin mix, is ready for in St. Patty’s Day in Kennewick ... and safe from unwanted pinching.
Courtesy Britanni Oord
Toby, a 13-year-old Pomeranian, enjoys life from his favorite seat – Daddy’s lap. Also folks, make sure electrical outlets are safe from your pets. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Doris Thompson
Cold-weather dogs have to go to great lengths to keep cool in the summer, which is why Henry, a Saint Bernard, hogged the fan after a day at the dog park.
Courtesy Chandler Mertens
DeeDee, a tortoiseshell cat, loves to help put away the laundry. Sock drawer? No. Kitty drawer? Yes.
Courtesy Cindy Zalkind
With a name like Princess, this cavapoo better love going on a shopping spree for flowers.
Courtesy Lynn Bresnahan
Phoebe, a sweet Guinea pig, is much loved in her Kennewick home. No truth to the rumor they make her do stuff first to see if it’s safe.
Courtesy Christy Howard
Time for the young ones to settle down for a nap, including Lilly, a 7-month-old beagle who crawled into a little lap and promptly fell asleep. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Jeremy Mase
Thor the corgi looks a little suspicious while visiting Spangdahlem, Germany. Perhaps someone was missing a German sausage?
Courtesy Micheal Bircher
Ruger, a veteran at guarding the front stuff, teaches 4-month-old Gus the lay of the land.
Courtesy Carly Brogoitti
Mosey along, folks. Nothing to see here but Virgil the cowboy cat. Git along, little kitty.
Courtesy Stephanie Hall
Angus, a Russian blue mix, gets a little frisky at home in Pasco. Judging from the look of those eyes, it isn’t the first time he tried to eat his owner.
Courtesy Meghan Verbarendse
Hope gets part of the way down for a “Sit!” command. Still work to do. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Alida Jones
The aptly named Blue, a blue heeler, looks like he got caught stealing a sip.
Courtesy Dina Salsbery
Albie works on his tan in the morning sun in Benton City. Does that make this tabby a tanny?
Courtesy Amie Fisher
Sometimes, you just know you have a dog’s full attention, like with Chewbacca, a 3-year-old mixed breed.
Courtesy Sara Quintanilla
Rosco, a German shepherd, is only 9 weeks old but already has his chill look perfected. Is the air conditioning up too high or does his ear do that all the time? Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Staci Reavis
Cooper, a golden retriever, loves two things in life: his tennis ball and water. And probably the kind owner who filled up his pool and threw him a ball.
Courtesy Brooke Grant
Mr. Wesley is a rescue with some great Dane and coon hound in him. Perhaps a little reindeer as well. Definitely a lot of patience, though.
Courtesy Skip Novakovich
Bella, a border collie mix, takes shade where she can find it playing around at Chiawana Park.
Courtesy Dina Salsbery
As hide and seek goes, Emmy, a rescued boxer/pit mix, found a pretty good spot in her Richland home. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Michelle Holmes
You know that “it’s way too early to wake me up to take a photo” look? Ollie has that down perfect.
Courtesy Alida Jones
Yogi celebrates his 10th anniversary with his forever home. Is that the milkbone anniversary, or the knotted-rope anniversary?
Courtesy Jennifer Franco
Some people and their dogs were simply meant to be. Jack, a purebread great Dane, was best buds with his owner. He has passed since this photo taken in 2010 at Priest Lake in Idaho.
Courtesy Shirley Weyers
Sophie is geared up and ready for a walk around the block. And is rapidly running out of patience.
Courtesy Lana Perry
Lola, a 10-year-old tuxedo cat, makes it tough to tell head from tail while curled up during nap time.
Courtesy Allison Winward
Duncan may look like a cutie, but he’s pure fighter. Expected to live about 6 years because of complications, he celebrated turning 13 in this birthday photo. Send pet photos to bit.ly/tchpetphotos.
Courtesy Carrie DeLeon
Claude and Henri were feral kittens who were rescued. They are finding that life as pampered pets is way better than life on the streets.
Courtesy Alan Tindell