Week in photos Aug. 19-25, 2018

August 25, 2018 - Fifth-grader Aiden Prost helps custodian Matt Lesperance with the inaugural flag raising ceremony during Friday’s ribbon-cutting event for the new Amon Creek Elementary School. The 38-classroom building is in Richland at 18 Center Parkway but is a Kennewick School District school. The school cost $23.2 million to build.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - The Benton Franklin Fair held its annual animal costume parade for kids. The kids and animals were dressed up in different costumes like Snow White, Keith from “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” and a Richland Bomber football player. The kids walked around a corral showing off their pets.
NOelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - A goat was dressed up in a Richland Bomber football jersey for the animal costume parade at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo. The goat won best spirit costume.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - Dan Whitsett hugs his daughter, Danika, on Wednesday upon her arrival on a flight from Arizona at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - Friends, family and Tri-Cities Prep football team surround and surprise Danika Whitsett as she arrives Wednesday night at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - Students Emilia Smith, Ryan Smith, and Ashtyn Ducat, from left, receive a rousing welcome Thursday morning from Fuerza Elementary staff at the new school’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - An overflow crowd fills the gymnasium and cafeteria area of the new Fuerza Elementary School in Kennewick on Thursday morning during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new dual-language facility.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 25, 2018 - Maya Moneblanco, left, and Tyler Thompson hang upside down while riding on the Screamer at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick on Thursday. The Screamer is the newest ride at the fair.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 24, 2018 - Leon Wright-Jackson takes over the Pasco High School football program this fall. The former Bulldogs running back wants to turn around a program that has won just three games in the past five years.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 23, 2018 - Hunter Scott of Burbank stands inside a pen Wednesday petting his 289-pound pig named Bacon at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 23, 2018 - Alison Dragoo brushes her sheep, Kentucky, before showing him to judges at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 23, 2018 - The rodeo continues in Kennewick every night through Saturday.
Tri-City Herald
August 23, 2018 - Katie Summers, 28, frowns while talking with defense attorney Ryan Swinburnson Wednesday afternoon in Benton County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 23, 2018 - Steven Peebles of Redmond, Ore., scored an 81 on Martha on Tuesday night at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick. He had the top score of the night. Then Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo runs through Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - Nicole Bryson, left, and her mother, Maribeth Myers, both of Kennewick, keep their 15-year traditional lunch day streak alive Tuesday at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. The first item Nicole bought for lunch is a corn dog while her mom eats sweet corn dripping with butter.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - The front door of Paw Spa along Road 68 in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - Fair favorite cotton candy is $3 a bag at the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo.
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - Corn dogs are served plain, in foot long size or with bacon wrapped around them.
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - Ryan Hatch, a former Ephrata hay farmer, recently opened Flying X Coffee in West Richland. It’s named for his grandparents’ cattle brand and his shops offer premium coffee with top rated beans from Portland’s Heart Coffee Roasting.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 22, 2018 - Ryan Hatch holds one of the actual cattle branding irons used on his grandparents’ ranch that he named his premium, Flying X, coffee shops for.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 21, 2018 - A bicyclist makes his way along the paved pathway between the cable and blue bridges Monday morning on the Pasco side of the Columbia River shore. The National Weather Service reported that visibility in Pasco on Monday afternoon was just 1.25 miles but in Richland it was 4 miles.
photos by Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 21, 2018 - Firefighters start a burn out procedure Monday morning to “fight fire with fire” while extinguishing a brush fire near Seals Spring Estates off Highway 397 east of Kennewick. Fire officials say about 10 acres burned but no structures were damaged and no one was injured. Firefighters from around the area responded to put out the blaze.The cause is still under investigation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 21, 2018 - Doctors say people who spend any time outdoors should wear masks with small enough pores to filter out smoke particles. They should be rated N95 and can be purchased at home improvement and hardware stores.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 20, 2018 - The Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center garden gives inmate youths a chance to give back to their community through gardening. This year the detention center donated over 1,500 plants to food banks.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 20, 2018 - Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County jail, explains about the Redirection Pod training program designed help inmates make better choices when they’re released.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 20, 2018 - Charles Wheaton, a part-time chaplain at the Benton County Jail, helps inmates with computer typing skills.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 19, 2018 - Bullfighter Rowdy Barry, center, steps between a bull and bull rider at the Omak Stampede. For the past several years, Barry has limited his work to his favorite rodeos so he could watch daughter Clay and son Miles compete in rodeos and watch Miles play high school football and wrestle.
David Thomas
spiritofacowboy.com
August 19, 2018 - Bullfighters Rowdy Barry, left, and Dan Newman.
Courtesy of David Thomas
TriCities
August 19, 2018 - Kids ride a barrel train in the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo Grand Parade on Saturday morning.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 19, 2018 - Kennewick High School band members participate in the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo Grand Parade in downtown Kennewick on Saturday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald