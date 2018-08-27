Driving in Kennewick? You’ll want to slow down in this area

Keep an eye out for a new school zone in the Southridge area of Kennewick.
The 20-mph zone, on Southridge Boulevard behind Chinook Middle School, is active anytime the lights are flashing.
It takes effect Tuesday — the first day of school for most students in the Tri-Cities.
As children return to the classroom, Safe Kids Benton-Franklin is offering up some safety tips, including reminding kids to stay off their phones and other devices while they’re walking to school.
“Distraction is a big problem, both while driving and walking,” said coordinator Kathleen Clary-Cooke in a statement. “As kids head back to school, we’re urging parents to talk to their kids to make sure they are paying full attention when crossing the street. And we adults need to follow our own advice. If we put our devices down, our kids are more likely to do the same.”
The group also recommends walking with kids to the bus stop, waiting with them until the bus arrives and reminding them to take at least three giant steps from the curb as the bus approaches.
Parents also should make sure property safety precautions are taken in carpools, and that playgrounds are free of rusted and broken equipment or other hazards, the group said.
For other tips and information, go to www.safekids.org.
