Food for thought at Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

Find out what your friends and neighbors favorite foods are while visiting the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo in Kennewick
By
Up Next
Find out what your friends and neighbors favorite foods are while visiting the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo in Kennewick
By

Local

Lobster fries, nitro puffs and corn dogs. Time to pig out at the fair

By Rachel Fradette

rfradette@tricityherald.com

August 21, 2018 07:16 PM

Kennewick, WA

For Kennewick natives Maribeth Myers and Nicole Bryson the Benton Franklin County Fair & Rodeo is like a holiday with their favorite tradition, “Food Day.”

For 15 years, the mother and daughter have gone around to their favorite vendors picking and sharing different dishes at lunchtime.

“It’s a little a bit of everything,” Myers said.

Bryson said she plans to continue the tradition with her children, maybe even a “Food Day” of their own someday.

From buttery corn on the cob to elephant ears, there something to tempt everybody’s tastebuds.

Fair lunch tradition
Nicole Bryson, left, and her mother, Maribeth Myers, both of Kennewick, keep their 15-year traditional lunch day streak alive Tuesday at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. The first item for Nicole bought for lunch is a corn dog while her mom eats sweet corn dripping with butter. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Here are some fair fan favorites and some new treat you might not have tried yet:

Fair favorites

Funnel Cakes

The fried fritter is a popular treat usually topped with fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Funnel cakes cost from $7 to $9. An apple pie funnel cake is $9.

Fair Food
Apple pie funnel cake

Elephant Ears

A summer specialty, the flattened fried dough is covered in cinnamon and sugar.

The Pasco-Kennewick Rotary Club is selling them all week for $6.

The club’s 30-year-old secret recipe provides a lighter taste than most elephants ears. But, they don’t skimp on toppings.

Fair Food
Elephant ear

Turkey legs

The one-and-a-half-pound turkey leg is huge. For $15, the poultry limb can keep you or couple kids full for a while.

Piggly’s concession stand delivers the legs each year at the fair along with other smoked meats.

Fair Food
BBQ turkey leg

Cotton Candy

Most country fairs feature cotton candy. The bright-colored spun sugar goes for about $3 a bag at the fair.

Fair Food
Cotton candy

Corn dogs

A hot dog smothered in dough and fried to a perfect crisp is an American classic. At the our fair it’s hard not to find one for sale.

Most corn dogs go for about $6. Double corn dogs, which are about a foot long, are around $8.

Fair Food
Corn dogs

Something different to try

Huckleberry Ice Cream

Huckleberries grow throughout the Northwest — and make a delicious ice cream flavor.

Bystanders at the “Here’s the Scoop” stand said they wait all year for Huckleberry ice cream.

A single scoop is $4.50 and a double is $5.50.

Fair Food
Huckleberry ice cream

Lobster fries

Seafood is new to the fair circuit. And Piggly’s concession stand has a sister stand specializing in it.

For $16 get a plate of fresh french fries covered in lobster, cheese and bacon bits.

The lobster fries compete with fried oysters and lobster rolls at the stand.

IMG_3727.jpg
Lobster fries

Lemon Mac Alfredo mac n’ cheese

Bombshell’s food truck is new to the food scene this year, featuring coffee, waffles and mac n’ cheese.

One mac n’ cheese bowl has an Alfredo sauce base with fresh scallions, lemon zest and tomatoes on top.

The $15 pasta dish is a bit different from the typical fair food.

Fair Food
Lemon Mac Alfredo mac n’ cheese

Bacon-wrapped hot dog

They’re not new, but they are an indulgence. If you crave more than a hot dog, one vendor wraps hot dogs in bacon.

At $7 the meat staple is popular. They also wrap corn dogs in bacon for the same price.

Just find the tent with the same name.

Fair Food
Bacon-wrapped hot dogs

Nitro Puffs

A bit odd and definitely cold, Nitro Puffs are a kid favorite.

The rice puff cereal is dipped in liquid Nitrogen to become a frozen treat.

Kids can breathe like a dragon for $7 at “The Nitro Shack.”

Fair Food
Nitro Puffs

The fair is open daily through Saturday.

Rachel Fradette: 509-582-1413

  Comments  