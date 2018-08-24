Here’s your guide to closing day at the fair

From the Barbecue Cook-Off to Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo, the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo closing day starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s what you can see and do:
Performances:
The Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. in the Lithia RAM Arena. General seating is included with fair admission. It’s also “Patriot Night.”
Steppin’ Country performs at 8 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Stompin’ Ground performs at 9 p.m. at Lithia RAM Arena.
Cheer competition is planned for 10 a.m. at the Hayden Homes stage. Shauna’s Academy of Dance performs at noon on the Tri-City Herald stage.
Juggler Jeremiah Johnston performs at 3, 5, 7 and 10 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. Hypnotist Chris Mabrey performs at 6 and 9 p.m.
Fun:
Tunes, Brews and Grub, which features music, dancing, food and cars, will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Hayden Homes stage. General entrance is included with fair admission.
Try some barbecue at the BBQ Cook-Off, which starts at 9 a.m. in the office courtyard. Rustic Barrel Bloody Mary bar opens at 10 a.m.
Davis Carnival opens about noon. All day wristbands are $35.
The 4-H fashion revue begins at 4 p.m. on the Tri-City Herald stage. From 1 to 3 p.m., a 4-H photography contest will be held.
PuzzleMania is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the backyard family fun zone.
Animals:
4-H and FFA Horse events including poles, figure 8 and games begin at 7:30 a.m. Horse classes awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Horse Parade of Champions starts at 6 p.m. in Lithia RAM Arena.
Goat judging contest starts at start at 1 p.m. 4-H and Open Class cat judging begins at 9 a.m. with a cat show to follow. 4-H and FFA livestock judging also begins at 9 a.m. Sheep leadline class begins at 11 a.m.
Tickets:
Fair tickets are available at bentonfranklinfair.com the fair office, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the gate.
Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 65 and up, and military service members are $5. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10 a day.
Ben Franklin Transit is offering fair shuttles. Fair and bus combo tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors.
Shuttle pick ups are at the Knight Street Transit Center, Tulip Lane Park and Ride, TRAC, 22nd Avenue Transit Center, Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium.
The fair closes at midnight.
Comments