Week in photos Aug. 12-18, 2018

August 17, 2018 - Fair board member Brian Goulet installs signs around the Benton County Fairgrounds in preparation for next week’s 70th annual Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. The fair parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kennewick. The opening day of the fair is Aug. 21.
Bob Brawdy
August 17, 2018 - Mauro Lara was the caretaker for this Kennewick property near Ely Street that was destroyed by Saturday’s Bofer Canyon Fire. Lara was outside and saw the smoke but was trapped by the flames and heat before finally managing to escape.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 17, 2018 - Sophomore Natasha Ford checks to see if her new Google Chromebook is working properly with her mother, Darla Ford, inside Richland High School’s library on Thursday during registration.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 17, 2018 - A train engine pulling two tanker cars hit a car about 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Fruitland Street near Canal Drive in downtown Kennewick. The driver of the Chevy Avalanche was not seriously injured, according to initial reports.
Jake Dorsey
August 16, 2018 - Private fire investigators from Jensen Hughes, a Portland-based forensics company, search the shoulder of Interstate 82 on Wednesday near the Locust Grove exit for clues to the cause of the devastating wildfire that destroyed five homes and scorched 5,000 acres.
Bob Brawdy
August 16, 2018 - Teachers in the Kennewick School District may have averted a strike by working past midnight with a mediator and tentatively agreeing to a new contract.
Bob Brawdy
August 16, 2018 - Pasco students Kason Gray, Chloe Ringle, Sean Grometes, Kristin Patterson and Sage Bushman, from left, join in Wednesday’s groundbreaking for Pasco School District’s elementary No. 16 near Road 84 and Massey Drive. The $21 million building will have 36 classrooms for about 800 students and is to open in August 2019. It’s the first school to be built from a bond approved by voters in 2017. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
August 16, 2018 - “Turn it Up” actors Hugo Miranda Vergara, Damien Charboneau and Patrick Kiloran hang out in a van outside of Tumbleweeds in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 16, 2018 - The blue bridge can be seen in a haze of smoke in the Tri-Cities. Air quality in the Tri-Cities continues to be rated as unhealthy and isn’t expected to get better soon.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 16, 2018 - Kennewick resident Gary McCourt stands just inside the main door of his 30-foot by 50-foot shop building that was destroyed Saturday by a wind-driven brush fire in south Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
August 16, 2018 - Defending 4A state champion Richland started football practice Wednesday morning. The Bombers, as well as the other Mid-Columbia football teams, were forced to practice inside because of the poor air quality outside.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
August 15, 2018 - Jessica Vowels wears a mask to filter her breathing Tuesday morning while waiting at a transit bus stop on South Garfield Street in Kennewick. Vowels decided to wear the mask she bought at a hardware store after having trouble breathing because of the poor air quality.
Bob Brawdy
August 15, 2018 - A crew from the Benton Public Utility District works Tuesday to replace one of 23 power poles damaged by the weekend’s wind-driven wildfire behind homes on the 1100 block of West 53rd Avenue in Kennewick. The 5,000-acre fire also destroyed five homes. The repair work is expected to last another 7-10 days, said PUD spokeswoman Karen Miller.
Bob Brawdy
August 15, 2018 - The sunrise takes on a warm glow as the rays of light are filtered through the dense smoke and haze that recently settled across the Mid-Columbia.
Bob Brawdy
August 15, 2018 - A bar remodel caps a decade-long turnaround for Atomic Bowl and Joker’s Nightclub in Richland. Max Faulkner led the team that purchased the iconic Richland business in 2008.
Bob Brawdy
August 14, 2018 - Gary McCourt peers into his 30-foot by 50-foot shop that was destroyed Saturday by a wind-driven brush fire in south Kennewick. His wife, friends and strangers were able to move four vintage Ford Mustangs and a motorcycle to safety before flames spread to the metal building.
Bob Brawdy
August 14, 2018 - A historic Kennewick home that survived the 1948 flood and was moved to the hillside south of Kennewick was a victim of Saturday’s wind-driven Bofer Canyon Fire.
Bob Brawdy
August 13, 2018 - Brick columns are all that remain of this house Sunday at the south end of South Ely Street after a devastating wind-driven fire swept across the hill in south Kennewick from the Bofer Canyon Road area the previous day.
Bob Brawdy
August 13, 2018 - Smoke from the Bofer Canyon fire darkened the skies and threaten south Kennewick neighborhoods on Saturday.
Matt Nesbit
Courtesy
August 13, 2018 - This home on South Green Place in Kennewick is surrounded by scorched landscaping but appears to have escaped major damage from a wildfire Saturday. Fire officials say nearly 5,000 acres were consumed by flames.
Bob Brawdy
August 13, 2018 - Sloane Stricker, 6, left, and Kennedy Stewart, 7, pour a glass of lemonade for Janet Wraspir of Kennewick on Sunday just moments after they opened their stand to show support for the firefighters.
Bob Brawdy
August 12, 2018 - A wall of wind-driven widlfire flame races toward homes in south central Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
August 12, 2018 - The student housing complex at Washington State University Tri-Cities is taking shape near the campus in Richland. The first phase of the apartments, known as Brelsford Vineyards, is scheduled to open in August, in time for fall semester. The Consolidated Information Center is visible behind the new construction.
Bob Brawdy
August 12, 2018 - Columbia Basin College dug deep to buy Sunhawk Hall last year for $11.2 million. Their marketing of the dorm to students and parents paid off and it’s likely to be nearly full for the fall 2018 term.
Bob Brawdy
August 12, 2018 - Dulce Perez, 15, of Pasco, tries out her Orcam MyEye 2.0, which attaches to her glasses and helps her recognize faces and read.
Team Up for Type 1 Kids
TriCities
August 12, 2018 - Fire gobbles up ground and this tree at Inspiration Park.
Photo courtesy Brayden Doescher
August 12, 2018 - Water jets into the sky as firefighters battle to save homes from the wildfire that swept through south Kennewick.
Photo courtesy Michael Bergeson
August 12, 2018 - Fire consumes the dry grasses as it threatens homes in south Kennewick.
Photo courtesy Michael Bergeson