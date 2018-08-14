Kennewick man drowned in Snake River identified

Officials identified a man, who presumed drowned near Fishhook Park Saturday, as Jason L. Robinson.
The a long time regional manager for Gold’s Gym, Robinson became the Chief Operating Officer of Club 24 fitness in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Robinson, 39, was at the park in Walla Walla County when his hat went into the Snake River. He jumped from his boat into the river, and quickly became overwhelmed by the wind-driven waves.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Fish and Wildlife, the Pasco Fire Department helped the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office search for Robinson. The wind and water conditions made the search too difficult to continue after sundown.
The sheriff’s office is gearing up for a recovery effort.
Robinson’s disappearance was met with an outpouring of support from people, and his family has been made aware of their support.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said.
