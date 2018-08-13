Week in photos Aug. 5-11, 2018

August 11, 2018 - The Pasco City Council voted to add red light traffic cameras at the congested Road 68 and Burden Boulevard intersection. Beginning this fall, drivers caught speeding or running red lights can look forward to receiving a $125 fine in the mail. Another camera will be installed at the intersection of West Court Street and 20th Avenue.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 11, 2018 - A driver adds gas to his empty tank after he stalled in the northbound lane of Road 68 at Burden Boulevard in Pasco. The Pasco City Council voted to add red-light cameras at the congested intersection in an attempt to curb collisions.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 11, 2018 - Construction workers and heavy equipment work Friday on the $2.1 million dollar reconstruction project of of West Metaline Avenue in Kennewick. The stretch of road from North Kellogg Street to North Edison Street is currently closed to traffic for the work. The road widening project includes installation of utilities, street lights, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, traffic control, bike lanes and pedestrian ramps. Half of the funding is coming from federal grant dollars, according to city officials. Completion is expected by November.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 11, 2018 - Logan T. Santjer, charged as an adult with raping a young girl at his mother’s Kennewick daycare, appears Thursday in Benton County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 10, 2018 - Gov. Jay Inslee, left, talks with LIGO employee Daniel Sigg during a tour Thursday of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in Richland. They are standing in the control room of the facility used to detect gravitational waves from black holes that are billions of light years from earth.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 10, 2018 - Benton Prosecutor Andy Miller, left, and defense attorney Ryan Swinburnson look through court paperwork before the start of Thursday’s hearing in Kennewick for WinCo shooting suspect Matthew McQuin.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 9, 2018 - The blue and cable bridges across the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities are faint outlines through the smoke and haze that has recently settled across the Mid-Columbia. The National Weather Service warns that highs are expected to top out at 109 degrees Thursday, and an excessive heat and poor air quality warning was issued.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 9, 2018 - Campaign signs for the recent primary election lined North Steptoe Street near the roundabout.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 9, 2018 - Freshly made mango paletas from Paleteria Jalpita are a big hit, especially during the hot summer months.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 9, 2018 - The front of ice cream shop Paleteria La Jalpita is at 202 West Lewis St. in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 9, 2018 - Susan VanDoren, left, and Norene Eggers-Erlandson, both Franklin County election board workers, open ballots Wednesday afternoon at the county’s election center in Pasco. Several teams of workers were validating ballots from the recent primary election.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 8, 2018 - Taylor Raschko, left, and Chelsey Fields, both with the Benton County Auditors office, collect primary election ballots Tuesday morning submitted by voters at the ballot drop box in the parking lot of Kennewick City Hall on West Sixth Avenue. They said thay were making early morning rounds to make space in the drop boxes onn the day the ballots were due.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 8, 2018 - Janet Bell, Kennewick Education Association president, gives high fives to union members lined up in front of the Kennewick School District administration offices before the start of Tuesday morning’s bargaining session.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 7, 2018 - Kennewick firefighter Tony Jorgensen uses a thermal imaging camera to check a charred gazebo for hot spots Monday in the backyard of a home at 219 S. Harrison St. in Kennewick. A passerby alerted a woman who was taking a shower inside the house. The woman burned her feet getting outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 7, 2018 - Manager Kim Lettrick, foreground, takes calls Monday morning in the Southeast Communications Center at Benton County Emergency Services in Richland. The dispatch center officially took over 911 operations early Monday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
August 5, 2018 - Liberty Christian football coach Craig Lukins, left, and Jeff Boyus, president of the Kennewick Grid Kids Association, shows how the Cue sensor goes inside a football helmet. The Grid Kid football program is investing in the devices to monitor the number and severity of hits.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald
August 5, 2018 - Jeff Boyus holds the Cue Sport Sensor in his hand. Boyus is the president of the Kennewick Grid Kids Association and will be the first group to use them in the Tri-Cities.
Tri-City Herald
August 5, 2018 - The Cue Sport Sensor goes inside a football helmet and tracks hits and the severity of the impacts on players.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald
August 5, 2018 - Brent R. Smith, 42, is charged with violating a protection order when he crashed into his ex-girlfriend’s car and assaulted her. The Kennewick man already had two active felony cases.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 5, 2018 - Al Haggerty holds his new mystery thriller, “The Failover File.” Even though he spent decades in the worlds of military and defense, he always wanted to write books.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
August 5, 2018 - Lori Selby represented the United States in the Aquabike in the ITU Multisport World Championships Festival in Denmark, finishing sixth.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald