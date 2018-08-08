Heat, air and fire warning issued for Tri-Cities region

Looking across the Mid-Columbia today you may have trouble seeing some of our iconic landmarks like the blue and cable bridges through the smoke and haze.
The National Weather Service says highs could reach 107 degrees today and 109 degrees Thursday in the Tri-Cities and an excessive heat warning is in place.
The weather service also is warning of poor air quality, including elevated ozone, and a high fire danger.
The alert is expected to continue through 10 a.m. Friday because of the smoky air.
Sundown in Tri-Town in Pasco’s Volunteer Park is canceled for Wednesday due to the heat.
It will be back Aug. 15 with its lineup of live music, food trucks, farmers market, activities for kids and a beer garden.
The Benton County Republican Picnic at Highlands Grange Park on Thursday has been postponed. A makeup day was not announced immediately.
The smoke is making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Kids, pregnant women and older adults were advised to limit their time outdoors.
