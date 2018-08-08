This Pasco ice cream shop has been in business for 25 years

Paleteria La Jalpita is located in Pasco. Take a look inside this family owned ice cream shop.
By
Up Next
Paleteria La Jalpita is located in Pasco. Take a look inside this family owned ice cream shop.
By

Local

This Pasco family’s business is a tasty way to stay cool

By Rachel Fradette

rfradette@tricityherald.com

August 08, 2018 06:58 PM

Pasco, WA

Paletas are made for summer.

The ring of a bell or the honk of a horn means something sweet in Columbia Park and east Pasco. A paletero — or ice cream man — is riding his bike with an ice box full of the treats.

Days start early at La Jalpita, a family-owned paleteria in Pasco, that’s been knocking out paletas for more than 25 years. A paleta is a Mexican ice pop typically made with fresh fruit.

Built inside an old meat factory, the Romero family churns out about 4,500 paletas each day at the brightly painted building on West Lewis St.

Jalpita02.jpg
The front of ice cream shop Paleteria La Jalpita is at 202 W Lewis St. in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

For Jesus Romero, 63, of Pasco, how he built his business is still up for debate. He says it just happened.

His family argues Romero knows the value of hard work. He spends most days working at La Jalpita.

“I feel good about my business,” Romero said in Spanish.

His own name

La Jalpita is named after the Mexican city, Jalpa, Zacatecas. It’s a tribute to the roots of the Romero family, who are from the area.

Almost all of Jesus’ family is involved with the business’ daily operations.

Jalpita03.jpg
Dorris Romero pours strawberry cheesecake mix into popsicle molds inside the kitchen at Paleteria La Jalpita. Romero is the daughter of Jesus Romero, the shop’s owner.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Paletas are simple — fruit, flavor and milk or water. La Jalpita focuses on fresh to set themselves apart, said Jessica Romero, his daughter-in-law.

“Everything is made from scratch here,” she said.

Romero said people keep coming back simply because their paletas are good.

“These are his recipes,” said Ivan Romero, Jessica’s husband and Romero’s son. “He sells everything under his own name.”

La Jalpita sells paletas across the Northwest while reaching as far as Wyoming.

Assembly line

Building a paleta isn’t like making a homemade popsicle.

The assembly line to create them can’t miss a beat or the whole process gets interrupted. The process begins at 6 a.m. and usually ends around noon each weekday.

“It’s all so fast-paced,” Jessica Romero said. “It has to be.”

Starting with the recipes, the family makes ice pop filling, which is then poured into metal molds.

The mold is put into a tank filled with cold salt water. When removed, the colorful pops are removed and placed in tubs, Jessica Romero said.

The pops are donned in plastic wrap with a La Jalpita logo and put in the freezer.

Jalpita05.jpg
A freshly made coconut popsicle goes through a conveyer belt to be packaged inside the kitchen of Paleteria La Jalpita in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

At $1 for each paleta and 25 flavors, visitors come in and fill plastic bags full of the frozen treats.

Flavors ranging from coconut, lime and strawberry cheesecake to the more unique chamoy, mango con chile and rice, fill freezers at the shop.

“Every year is an increase,” Jessica Romero said. “We’re cheaper. We’re better.”

The business is open seven months a year. This year, it’ll close on Halloween.

The future of the shop will always depend on family, Jessica Romero said.

Romero said he plans to retire soon, and hopes his children and family will continue his work.

“It’s up to my family to use their minds and make it grow,” Jesus said.

Rachel Fradette: 509-582-1413

  Comments  