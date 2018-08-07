Francik, Rude leading in 16th District House race

A Democrat, Rebecca Francik of Pasco, was leading Tuesday night in the race for Position 2 for Legislative District 16.
She had 7,134 votes, or about 40 percent of the total votes counted.
She will be on the November ballot with Republican Skyler Rude, who had 6,326 votes, or 35 percent of the votes counted Tuesday.
Republican Dan Mildon was last with 4,449 votes, or about 25 percent.
Rep. Terry Nealey is retiring from the state Legislature district that covers most of southern Benton County, Pasco, and Columbia and Walla Walla counties, leaving the district’s Position 2 open.
Francik was a Pasco City council member and taught in Pasco schools for 20 years. She said education and healthcare are among her top priorities.
Rude of Walla Walla worked in insurance after college and then joined the staff of Maureen Walsh, now the 16th District’s state senator. He said education is his top issue.
Only the top two vote-getters candidates go onto the general election in November, regardless of party.
