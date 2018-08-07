Extreme heat and smoky air force Tri-Cities events to cancel

If you plan to attend an outdoor event Wednesday or Thursday night, better double check.
Organizations have been canceling their activities as the National Weather Service warns that highs are expected to top out at 109 degrees Thursday in the Tri-Cities.
It has issued an excessive heat warning.
The weather service also is warning of poor air quality, including elevated ozone, and high fire danger.
Cancellations
Sundown in Tri-Town in Pasco’s Volunteer Park is canceled for this Wednesday due to the heat.
It will be back Aug. 15 with its lineup of live music, food trucks, farmers market, activities for kids and a beer garden.
The Benton County Republican Picnic at Highlands Grange Park on Thursday has been postponed. A makeup day was not announced immediately.
Wednesday evening the temperature in much of the Tri-Cities was 100 degrees or close to that, but National Night Out activities Tuesday evening proceeded as usual.
The heat
Not only are daytime temperatures forecast to be exceptionally hot Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures won’t cool much overnight.
Wednesday night the low is expected to be 65, but it will take until dawn Thursday for the temperature to get that cool.
Thursday night will be warmer. A low of 70 is expected to be hit briefly about dawn Friday morning.
The predicted highs of 107 degrees Wednesday and 109 degrees Thursday are nearly 20 degrees warmer than the average daily high temperature in August in the Tri-Cities.
Air quality
Smoky air has contributed to spectacular sunsets this week in the Tri-Cities, but it also has led to some coughing and burning eyes.
Both smoke and high ozone levels could be a problem for a couple of days more.
On Wednesday smoke made the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Kids, pregnant women and older adults were advised to limit their time outdoors.
The weather service issued an air quality alert for the Tri-Cities, which will continue through 10 a.m. Friday because of smoky air.
High pressure has locked the smoke from western fires in place over the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
Air quality in nearby areas was worse, with air rated as “unhealthy” in Sunnyside, Quincy and Spokane.
Ozone also could be high on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the Department of Ecology.
When ozone levels are high, residents are asked to try to postpone activities at least until evening that could make levels worse, such as mowing lawns, barbecuing and filling cars with gas. If you don’t need to drive anywhere, all the better.
The Tri-Cities has exceeded the federal regulatory limit for ozone, which could trigger sanctions from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Check both current ozone levels and also the level of air quality deterioration caused by smoke at dust at www.bentoncleanair.org.
Fire danger
The weather service has issued a fire weather watch for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and again Friday afternoon through evening.
Hot and dry weather will peak on Thursday. But fire danger will remain high as the wind picks up on Friday, blowing cooler weather into the Tri-Cities.
Comments