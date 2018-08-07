All Benton fire district proposals pass

Four Benton County fire district propositions appeared to be passing Tuesday night.
Benton County Fire District 1 voters said yes to an emergency medical services levy, 1.260 votes to 1,172 votes. The vote was 52 to 48 percent in favor.
The levy would allow the district to provide ambulances rather than relying on neighboring fire departments to take patients to a hospital. The district serves a 320-square-mile area south of Kennewick and Richland, including Finley and Rancho Reata neighborhoods.
The proposed 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value increase will pay for two ambulances and hire seven more people to operate them.
The property owners in West Richland-based District 4 approved a $7.5 million bond, 1,714 votes to 789 votes, or 68 to 32 percent.
The measure would add 28 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to residents’ property taxes.
Officials plan to use the funds to build a third fire station to serve the western portions of the district.
Two Benton County Fire District 2 proposals passed.
Voters accepted the first, which continues a $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value fire levy, by 579 votes to 283 votes, or 67 to 33 percent.
They agreed with the second, 583 votes to 265 votes, to continue a 50 cent per $1,000 emergency medical services levy. The vote was almost 69 to 31 percent in favor.
