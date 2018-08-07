8th District voters give nods to Democrats and Republicans

Kennewick and Richland voters chose a Republican and a Democrat in each of the three 8th district races.
The three 8th District positions — one in the Senate and two in the House — are up for election this year. With three candidates in each race, Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field to two.
With about two-thirds of ballots counted, it appears each race will feature a candidate from either party, a rarity in the conservative 8th District.
Sen. Sharon Brown, a Kennewick Republican, will face Leo Perales, a Kennewick Democrat, for her Senate seat.
Rep. Brad Klippert, a Kennewick Republican, will face Shir Regev, a Richland Democrat, for his Position 1 seat in the House.
Richland Democrat Christopher Tracy will face Republican Matt Boehnke to succeed Rep. Larry Haler in Position 2.
Haler, a Richland Republican, is not seeking re-election.
Results will be updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Election officials project a total of 37,000 ballots out of 108,000 mailed, for a turnout of about 34 percent. The turnout a year ago was less than 25 percent.
Senate — With 25,000 ballots counted by Tuesday, Brown received 11,580 votes, or 59 percent.
Perales received 7,039 votes, or 36 percent.
The third candidate, Ryan Cooper, a Kennewick Libertarian, received 972 or 5 percent.
Brown is an attorney and former Kennewick City Council member who was appointed to the Senate seat when Jerome Delvin was elected to the Benton County Commission. She later won a four-year term and is seeking a second term.
Perales, is a Kennewick native who has pushed the community to take a more welcoming position toward ethnic and other diversity. He ran for Kennewick City Council last year.
Brown enjoys a commanding financial advantage. She has raised more than $104,000 and spent about $25,000. Neither Perales nor Cooper planed to raise more than $5,000, according to filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
House Pos. 1 — Klippert will face Regev in November as he seeks a sixth two-year term.
Klippert received 9,250 votes, or 47.5 percent, to Regev’s 6,861, or 35 percent.
A third candidate, Richland City Councilman Phillip Lemley, running as a Republican, received 3,364 votes or 17 percent.
Klippert is a hard-right conservative on tax and social issues. He works for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as a school resource officer assigned to Benton City and Finley schools. He is also commander of the Washington State Guard.
Regev, a Kennewick native, is a senior health physics technician at Hanford and Navy veteran is running as a progressive. She previously ran for Richland City Council.
Klippert has raised more than $27,300 for his re-election campaign and spent nearly $17,000. Lemley raised and spent about $7,500 while Regev did not plan to raise more than $5,000.
House Pos. 2 - The race to succeed Haler in the House will feature Tracy, a retired educator from Richland, and Boehnke, a Kennewick city councilman.
Tracy received 7,538 votes or 39 percent. Boehnke received 7,180 votes or 37.5 percent. The third candidate, retired Tri-City Herald publisher Gregg McConnell, received 4,425 votes or 23 percent.
Tracy hopes to leverage his success negotiating teacher contracts in Western Washington to cross partisan lines in the Legislature.
Boehnke is a native Tri-Citian who returned home after retiring from the Army. He serves on the Kennewick City Council and directs the cyber security program at Columbia Basin College.
