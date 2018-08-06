Richland man hurt when motorcycle slips

A 41-year-old man was hurt early Monday when his motorcycle lost control on an oil-slickened road in Richland.
Michael R. Pattan of Richland was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after the 4:30 a.m. wreck, the Washington State Patrol reported. The hospital didn’t have an update on his condition.
Pattan was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on the Columbia Park Trail on ramp to westbound Highway 240 when he hit oil on the road and was thrown from the bike, the state patrol reported. He was wearing a helmet.
