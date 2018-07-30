Week in photos July 22-28, 2018

July 28, 2018 - Jim Mauldin, driving the E-31 5-Liter racing hydroplane, flips upside down into the Columbia River at the start of Friday’s heat race at the Columbia Cup race event in Kennewick. Rescue teams raced to the overturned boat and helped get the drive out. It is unknown on the status of Mauldin.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 28, 2018 - Alvin Gonzalez lays on a peacock inflatable in the Columbia River to stay cool on a hot Friday afternoon during the 2018 HAPO Columbia Cup & Over the River Air Show.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 28, 2018 - Customers browse Friday at the 68th annual Art in the Park at Howard Amon Park in Richland. The free event, which draws vendors from across the country, continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
July 28, 2018 - Trios Health in Kennewick could be in new hands early next week. The sale to RCCH HealthCare Partners could close Tuesday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 28, 2018 - Cal Phipps guides the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky unlimited hydroplane across the Columbia River Friday during a testing session on the Columbia River for the Columbia Cup event.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 27, 2018 - Alexandra Azevedo, left, Bryson Castillo, top, and Peyton Strampher, left, battle one another to stay on top of an inflatable bull at Fish Hook Park in Walla Walla County during a summer camp hosted by Walla Walla Valley Camps. Walla Walla Valley Camps last camp is Aug. 6-10. For more information head to www.valleycamps.org.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 26, 2018 - Michael Jarrett, 4, slides down Mr. Twister, a 28-foot water slide, in Splash Down Cove at the Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick. Michael was accompanied by his mother, Michelle Jarrett of Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 26, 2018 - Locals head out to the parking lot of the Columbia Center Mall to see hydroplanes and the drivers before Water Follies starts this weekend. There was also food trucks, music and other vendors at the event.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 26, 2018 - Shooting suspect Jose Valdez, 24, of Pasco, appears in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. He is facing three counts of first-degree assault after allegedly shooting at three people outside a Pasco car dealership on July 22. He stands with public defender Michael Quillen.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 25, 2018 - Volunteers Joe Willis, Rosario Armenta and David Turcotte work on assembling the scaffolding platform in the Neil F. Lampson Pits for this weekend’s Tri-Cities Water Follies boat racing and airshow event. The temporary structure along the Columbia River in Columbia Park will provide a vantage point for racing boat crew members and photographers. The three-day event starts July 27.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 25, 2018 - Eat Hot Tamales is moving to Kennewick after outgrowing the Pasco Specialty Kitchen.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Eat Hot Tamales is moving to 2521 W. Kennewick Ave. which previously was home to El Asadero Taqueria and The Rail Espresso & BBQ. Hot Tamales is currently remodling the inside.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
July 25, 2018 - The Kennewick American 10U baseball team will play in the Cal Ripken World Series in August. Team members include, back row: coaches Clayton Rawlings (from left), Aaron Teagle, Jeremy Dimond and Aaron Carlson. Middle row, Karson Rawlings, Wyatt Curtis, Morgan Dodson, Taron Carlson, Hunter Van Hollebeke, Dylan Mamiya and Deegan Quensenberry. Front row, Brady Mattson, Dre Dimond, Angel Correa, Trayce Teagle and Tate Cissne.
The major nuclear facilities at the Waste Treatment Plant, also known as the Vit Plant
A rabbit searches for safehaven Monday after a rapidly moving brush fire scorched the landscape and caught a car parked in a field on fire near the Gibbon Road interchange between Benton City and Prosser. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 24, 2018 - Dr. Joshua Lum and Janell Lum welcomed identical triplets Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. They’re pictured here with the boys, Enoch, Isaiah and Malachi, along with older son, Boaz, 2.
Clarence Martin, a longtime Tri-Cities Water Follies volunteer, uses a leaf blower Monday morning to clean off dirt and rocks from the boat dock attachment point he recently helped repair following a season of high water flow that caused erosion damaged along the Columbia River shoreline. The 76-year-old retiree from Ray Poland and Sons Construction in Kennewick helped design and fabricate the metal walkway sections and helped move and relocate the concrete attachment pads. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 23, 2018 - Northern lights and milky way over Palouse Falls.
July 23, 2018 - Interstate 82 bridge from Columbia Point Marina.
Adrian Hernandez, left, carries his son, Cristian, 5, on his back as he races against Nathan Jones, who carries his daughter Mallorie, 5, inside Big Bounce America at the Benton County fair ground in Kennewick.
The fathers were competing for a prize and Hernandez won.
Big Bounce America will be at the fairgrounds July 21-22 with different sessions for toddlers, kids, and adults. For more information, go to thebigbounceamerica.com.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
July 22, 2018 - Dr. Jonathan Pasma plays piano in the video for his new song, “Lights Like Us.” Pasma, a Kennewick native, is a physician and a musician.