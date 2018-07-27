Here is how Washington’s apples may be affected by tariffs

A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.
Lee Boyd Malvo, who received multiple life sentences for his role in the 2002 "Beltway sniper" killings, may have his fate decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He faces resentencing because he was only 17 years old when he was first sentenced.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.