She was ‘lucky’ to survive. This Tri-City student isn’t going to waste her 2nd chance

It’s been two weeks since Danika Whitsett was in a horrific car accident, and the young Pasco woman is determined to live life to the fullest no matter what comes her way — even if she never walks again.
“I feel lucky to be alive,” Whitsett said in a phone interview Friday. “They told me only 2 out of 10 people survive after getting ejected from a car.”
The 2016 graduate of Tri-Cities Prep High School was asleep in the SUV she was riding in when the driver, Rametrius Walker, lost control and the car rolled about 40 miles outside of Phoenix.
Whitsett suffered numerous injuries. Walker was seriously hurt, and their friend Vanessa King had minor injuries.
“The last thing I remember was Rah (Walker) was driving and Vanessa was asleep in the passenger seat,” Whitsett said. “I had woke up and asked if he was OK. He said he was and that we were 30 minutes from home. He said I could go back to sleep. I unbuckled my seat belt, laid down and went to sleep. The next thing I know is I woke up in the ICU.”
“Rah and Vanessa had their seat belts on. Our car rolled a couple of times. Rah has a rough road ahead. He did wake up and I got to see him before I came to the rehab center.”
On the mend
After spending 11 days at Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., Whitsett was transferred to Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital in Surprise.
At Cobalt, she has certain tasks the therapists want her to work on every day, things she used to do without thinking.
“I took a shower yesterday for the first time in 13 days,” she said. “It was amazing. Today, when I moved from the bed to the wheelchair, I pretty much did it by myself. I can finally put my own shirt on, and I can get my shorts on, but need help .... I see the progress.”
Her back still is fragile and she cannot sit up on her own yet, but they are starting her on core exercises to help with that and her balance.
“Ever since I have moved to rehab, I feel like everything is getting better,” Whitsett said. “It’s been two weeks since the crash. I never thought I’d be here. I am making good progress.
“I love going fast in the wheelchair, but I keep running into things.”
The doctors have talked to Whitsett about the possibility of being permanently paralyzed from the waist down. She has shown little improvement in her legs, and she is past the six-day window that the doctors like to see improvement.
“Once I got to the rehab facility, I asked the doctor if I might walk again,” she said. “He told me I had a 5 percent chance. My right leg feels nothing, and I can’t feel anything from my knee down on my left leg. When I touch my left thigh, I get a tingling sensation. ... I may have some feeling when the rest of the swelling goes down.
“I’m pretty OK if I don’t walk again. I am thankful to be alive.”
Tremendous support
Whitsett recently had visitors from the Tri-Cities, and from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where she is studying business and communication. She would like to be a wedding planner.
Before she was able to text and post on social media, her dad, Dan, read her messages to her.
Her friends Rachel Armijo and Taylor Zavala started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Through two weeks, they have raised more than $21,100.
“Everyone has been so supportive, and that helps a lot,” Whitsett said. “My besties back home started a GoFundMe page. It’s crazy how much has been donated. I was blown away.
“The Tri-City community has been amazing.”
Dan Whitsett, the athletic director and football coach at Tri-Cities Prep, has been by his daughter’s side.
“I was concerned at first,” she said. “He is very dedicated to his football team and the school. I hope everything is OK back home. He will be here another month. It’s nice to have him here. He is my best friend.”
Whitsett has managed to keep a positive outlook for two weeks, which helps, she said.
“I can’t imagine going through it any other way,” she said. “God saved me. I have a second chance and I’m not going to waste it.”
