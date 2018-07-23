Week in photos July 15-21, 2018

Leticia DeLuna waves to her friends while riding a horse that is being lead by volunteers Erica Halber, left, and Larisa Smith during the 24th annual Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day, an event hosted by The Arc of Tri-Cities and CH2M. This is DeLuna’s third year attending the event.
Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day has brings over 120 local children with developmental and physical disabilities to have a day filled of activities such as a petting zoo, horseback riding, clowns and more.
Rox Ann Johanson holds her seven-month-old pomeranian, Tater. Tater warned Johanson by barking that rattle snake was right at the door.
Bill Kitchen, executive director of Tri-Cities Food Bank, smiles while reflecting on his time spent at the organization that helps feed the hungry around the Tri-Cities area. He will be retiring from his post in October. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
The Tri-Cities Food bank is set to open a branch at 4096 W. Van Giesen St. in West Richland.
Construction workers and equipment move around the site of the new detached addition of Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the school’s renovation includes 22 classrooms, gym, and office space being built adjacent to the existing 1992 structure at 930 W. 4th Ave. The estimated $18 million first phase is being paid for by a K-3 class size reduction grant from the state. The second phase to replace the existing school and connect the two buildings is estimated at $19 million and is pending voter approval of a 2019 bond. The new section is expected to open in August 2019.
Kiplinger, a wealth-focused magazine, lists Kennewick in its rotation of communities featured in the magazine’s ongoing “Best Places to Retire” series.
Tina Webb, 46, sits outside on a sidewalk shaded by a tree across the street from Dayspring MInisitries in Kennewick. Webb has been homeless for nine months.
Tents are pitched in a parking lot island behind the Dayspring Ministries’ homeless facilty in the 2600 block of W. Bruneau Pl. in Kennewick. They serve about 100 meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, every day of the week. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
A firefighter works from a ladder Wednesday afternoon directing the spray of a fire hose into the smoldering attic of a home 6806 W. James St. in West Richland. Fire officials say the occupants safely escaped the blaze that caused extensive damage to the home. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
1/6th gravity chair for Teams Unity and Zarya on Day 4 of Week 2 of the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy (HESA) at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) in Huntsville, Ala. on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mission for Team Zarya on Day 3 of Week 2 of the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy (HESA) at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) in Huntsville, Ala. on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Families cool off at Badger Canyon Park’s splash bad in Richland on a hot 103 degree day. Wednesday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Kim, left, and Angie Pandelides are busy preparing to open New York’s Bocca Felice pizza restaurant at 1308 Lee Boulevard in Richland. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
July 18, 2018 - The Original Pancake House has opened its second Tri-City location, at 424 Keene Road, in south Richland.
July 17, 2018 - Michael Novakovich, CEO and president of Visit Tri-Cities, announces the launch of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park tourism website Monday at a news conference in Richland. Watch a video at Tricityherald.com/video.
July 17, 2018 - Kelly Buchberger, left, is introduced as the new Tri-City Americans hockey coach Monday afternoon by Americans General Manager Bob Tory during a press conference in Kennewick.
Kenenwick resident Jeff Wiens is spearheading a community meeting with city officials on July 17 about increasing the potential of the Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon through community involvement.
The Spirit of America Trail has several trails and a creek that stretches about 20 block through Zintel Canyon in central Kennewick.
The Benton-Franklin counties juvenile detention center garden where youth have a chance to give back to their community through gardening. This year the detention center donated over 1,500 plants to food banks.
A greenhouse full of plants inside of the The Benton-Franklin counties juvenile detention center garden.
Brendon Highman of Benton City and his son, Dale Highman, crawl in muddy water underneath wires while participating in the Renegade Rage 10k at Hanses Farm in Pasco. Participants could run in four different course types: elite competitive 10k, renegade 10k, rager 5k, and rebel renegade.
Steven Woolfolk a book collector walks through a narorow hallway field of books and movie memoribilia inside of his home. Woolfok is constructing a a 6,000-square-foot bookstore called Xenophile Bibliopole & Armorer, Chronopolis in Richland near Horn Rapids.
Woolfolk collects thousands of Sci-fi books, movie memoribilia and some fantasy.
Packaging Corporation of America, owner of the Boise paper mill in Wallula will begin barging sawdust from lumber mills at White Swan to the terminal at the Big Pasco Industrial Park.
July 15, 2018 - Blake Williams of Pasco (left) and Tate Webb of Richland will compete in the Bass Federation Junior World Championship next month in Arkansas.
Haven Bottinteau of team Jam Fam, left, dribbles the ball down the court as Michael Kernan of team Sun Valley Trucking attempts to steal the ball during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for See 3 Slam on Saturday. Sun Valley Trucking won 20-16.
