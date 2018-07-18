Phone scammers blast Kennewick residents

Kennewick police say about two dozen residents reported getting phone calls Tuesday from people claiming to be the IRS.
The scammers claim the person owes the IRS money and hasn’t paid, then says police will arrest them unless they pay with a credit card over the phone.
The IRS doesn’t ask for money over the phone, police said.
If you get a call from a scammer of any sort, police say you should hang up, delete the messages and don’t call the scammer back.
Officials said you don’t have to report the scam unless you lost money.
If you have lost money, call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to talk to an officer.
