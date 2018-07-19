Tri-City stem cell doctor mixes science with music

Jonathan Pasma has two pretty different passions.
The 34-year-old loves his work as a doctor specializing in regenerative medicine. He treats patients in Spokane and recently opened up a clinic in his hometown of Kennewick.
He’s also a musician. He studied trumpet, piano and other instruments for years and writes his own songs, with a new tune out now that’s making waves.
For him, there’s no tension between the two seemingly opposite pursuits.
“I’ve done it from the beginning — mixing music and science. It’s always kind of been me,” he said.
A video for Pasma’s latest song, “Lights Like Us,” was just released and is winning praise and fans online — with the ticker at more than 157,500 views and counting.
Pasma plays all the instruments, with Galen Disston of the popular Seattle band Pickwick lending vocals. The result is a bright, fun pop-infused number that’ll have you itching to dance.
The Spokesman Review wrote about the video shoot last month.
Pasma makes music under the name Ferris Pier. Next up for him on the music front is a trip to L.A. to make a video for his latest single — a track with the singer Carsen.
Pasma plans to release songs and videos regularly, with an EP next year.
Meanwhile, his medical practice is thriving.
He was featured in a Men’s Health article earlier this year for his work with stem cells.
And while he lives and has a clinic in Spokane, he also recently opened Tri-Cities Regenerative Institute on West Gage Boulevard with two other longtime Tri-Citians — Dr. Jay Loera and Dana Ellis, a nurse practitioner. Pasma is treating patients in both cities.
Look for a cameo by the Tri-City clinic’s administrator, Ryan Kiely, in the “Lights Like Us” video.
For Pasma, music is in his blood. His father, Ron Pasma, taught music for years in the Kennewick School District, and he passed a love of playing and performing onto his son.
The younger Pasma, a 2002 Kennewick High School graduate, double majored in chemistry and music at Whitworth University.
He continued making music while in medical school and beyond, but grew more serious about songwriting in recent months.
For the physician, who has two young daughters with his wife, Michele, his current balancing act of practicing medicine and making music is exhilarating. It’s something special.
“I love it,” he said. “Since I’ve been writing (music more often recently), I’ve never been happier. I definitely know it’s something I have to keep doing.”
