Week in photos July 8-14, 2018

July 14, 2018 - Tri-City Regional SWAT team members take a robbery and assault suspect into custody Friday morning following a standoff at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Agate Street in Pasco. Police officials said he was one of two men they took into custody.
Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant gestures his hands Wednesday while answering a question from a commnuity member about the use of lethal force by police officers. Sant held a news conference to release his decision, based on the SIU report, to not charge the three Pasco officers in the February shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes
Costco in Kennewick is adding 110 parking spots to its Kennewick store, pushing the total to roughly 700. The new lot is on West Quinault Avenue between North Louisiana Street and West Grandridge Boulevard.
July 14, 2018 - Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that scorched roughly 300 acres near Benton City on Friday.
July 13, 2018 - Selena Torres, 3, waits for her unicorn to be filled Thursday by Tatiana Collado at the Build-A-Bear Workshop at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick. Selena is the daughter of Diana Torres of Pasco.
Instructor Krista Patterson of Northwest Paddleboarding leads a private session for Karla Verbarendse, upper left, and Denise Howard, lower right, Thursday morning at Two River Park in Finley. The two women are visiting family and found the perfect way to stay cool on a hot summer day.
July 13, 2018 - Three people escaped an inferno in a home on North Crosby Road after they woke to smell smoke.
Heavy construction equipment digs out the footprint of the new 10-screen Fairchild Cinemas bulding Wednesday in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick. The cinema will have reclining seats, and sell alcohol, traditional movie concession snacks and entree items. The Tri-Cities company also operates cinemas in Pasco, Richland and Moses Lake
The Bahuru Marimba band perform at Volunteer Park in Pasco during Sundown in Tri-Town on Wednesday.
Sundown in Tri-Town is a free event that will happen every Wednesday until August from 4:30- 8 p.m. The event has live music, food, a beer garden and other activities.
July 12, 2018 - Sixteen young women will compete this weekend for the titles of Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen. They’re pictured with Noël Anderson, the reigning Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen. The contestants are, back row from left, McKenzie Kennedy, Rachael Spencer, Jesalan Cartwright, Kailey Roberts, Anna Kleinbach, Shayela Pottle, Lacey Fisher, Reagan Rebstock, Natalie Davis, Madison Murphy and McKenna Moon, and front row from left, Rachel Terminello, Audrey Faulk, Petyon Brackenbury and Paetyn Beus. Not pictured is Emma Brouns.
Construction began on the basketball court at Columbia Place in RIchland.
Panhandler Chris McEachern, 47, holds a sign saying “Anything Helps” on West Clearwater Avenue and Highway 395 next to a new sign installed by the City of Kennewick urging motorists to contribute to local charities instead of individuals on street corners. McEachern, a 1989 Richland High graduate, said “I won’t change....as long as people don’t get mad at me about it.” Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Kiersten Ramirez Cruz of west Richland kayaks with her son, Cruz Ramirez, in Columbia River near Howard Amon Park in Richland on a warm Saturday morning.
Michele Abrams owner of at Michele’s stands inside her new restaurant and event center at 2323 Henderon Loop in Richland. The grandopening will be Aug. 10 and 11.
July 11, 2018 - At Michele’s Restaurant and Event Center makes its formal debut in Richland on Aug. 10. Owner Michele Abrams opened the business in March.
A fishing boat speeds past the site on Columbia River known as Carbody Beach Monday morning in rural Franklin County where the remains of Michelle Hudnall were discovered last week. Florentino Jai Castillo made his first appearance Monday after e was booked into the Franklin County jail last Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder of the Richland woman. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
July 10, 2018 - The city of Richland is hustling to begin rebuilding Swift Boulevard before its $18.5 million new city hall debuts next spring. Work should begin in August.
Sisters Tori Bready, 8, left, and Sera Bready, 7, right, run around a splash pad run on a warm 83 degree day at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday.
Tori and Sera were accompanied by their mother Alisha Bready.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 85.
July 8, 2018 - Richland’s Jordan Muller, left, watches on as Selah’s Brian Vasquez guards Spencer Crithfield during the 21st-annual Bomber Summer Classic in Richland on Saturday.