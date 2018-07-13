Fire scorches a Horse Heaven Hills canyon

Firefighters contained an estimated 300-acre blaze along Webber Canyon Road early Friday.
Flames were spotted in the sagebrush near the intersection with Dennis Road around midnight, said Capt. Scott Hawley, with Benton County Fire District 2.
The fire spread as area firefighters worked to set up containment lines during the night. It’s not clear what started it.
No homes are threatened and no one has been hurt.
Webber Canyon Road was closed for a time between Badger and County Well roads.
