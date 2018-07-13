Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that scorched roughly 300 acres near Benton City on Friday.
Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that scorched roughly 300 acres near Benton City on Friday. Benton County Fire District 4
Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that scorched roughly 300 acres near Benton City on Friday. Benton County Fire District 4

Fire scorches a Horse Heaven Hills canyon

By Cameron Probert

July 13, 2018 08:36 AM

Firefighters contained an estimated 300-acre blaze along Webber Canyon Road early Friday.

Flames were spotted in the sagebrush near the intersection with Dennis Road around midnight, said Capt. Scott Hawley, with Benton County Fire District 2.

The fire spread as area firefighters worked to set up containment lines during the night. It’s not clear what started it.

No homes are threatened and no one has been hurt.

Webber Canyon Road was closed for a time between Badger and County Well roads.

