‘Pay your age’ bears at Columbia Center Mall

Locals arrive at Columbia Center Mall to get their 'Pay your age' bear at the Build-A-Bear kiosk on Thursday.
By
At Michele's

Local

At Michele's

An inside look at Richland's newest upscale restaurant At Michele's in Richland.

Dog attacks Utah police officers

National

Dog attacks Utah police officers

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Crime

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.