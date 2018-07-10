Week in photos July 1-7, 2018

July 7, 2018 - Law enforcement officials from the Pasco Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office stand on Columbia River Road during Friday’s investigation of a decomposed body discovered along the Columbia River in rural Franklin County.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 7, 2018 - Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 7, 2018 - Yadam Alfaro, 5, rides down the slide at Playground Of Dreams at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday. Alfaro was accompanied by his mother Nereida Solorio of Eltopia.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 6, 2018 - Richland Police detectives use rakes and a metal detector to search for evidence buried in the ground and grass at the Fourth of July shooting scene in Howard Amon Park near the Community Center. Officials say one person was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a busy evening of Independence Day celebrations.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 6, 2018 - Richland police are continuing their investigation of a July 4 shooting at Howard Amon Park. One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald.
July 6, 2018 - A trio a anglers fish Thursday morning from a boat along the Richland shoreline on the Columbia River. The day started overcast but quickly transitioned into bright and sunny skies throughout the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service forecast abundant sunshine and hot temperatures throughout the weekend.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 5, 2018 - The local branch of the American Legion Riders passes during Wednesday’s Grand Old 4th Parade in Pasco. Thousands lined the streets in the morning to watch the annual parade, which featured bands, dance groups, horses and floats as it wound through east Pasco and ended at the Pasco School District administration building.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
July 5, 2018 - McCarty Kubalek, 12, nears the end of the Memorial Park swimming pool in his cardboard boat. He was one of about 10 participants in Pasco’s Cardboard Regatta. The event was one of several taking place as part of the city’s Grand Old 4th of July celebration. People made boats using cardboard, plastic bottles and other items. Some of the more creative designs included a replica of the Flintstones car and a viking boat.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
July 4, 2018 - Graeme Quinn, a Western Display Fireworks team member, uses a forklift Tuesday morning to move wooden racks of fireworks launch tubes into position in the Neil F. Lampson pits in Columbia Park. The work is part of the preparation for the annual River of Fire fireworks show in celebration of Independence Day. This year’s presentation is being fired off from land instead of from a barge stationed in the middle of the Columbia River.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 4, 2018 - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, right, fields a question during a breakfast with Mid-Columbia farmers in Richland Tuesday as U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse looks on. Perdue is the first agriculture secretary in a generation to visit the Mid-Columbia, Newhouse said.
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
July 4, 2018 - Evidence technician Ashley Lucas, left, and Detective Jon Davis, both of the Pasco Police Department, stand next to their agency’s 3-D scanner Monday afternoon in the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Symons Street. They were assisting the Richland Police Department’s investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning. Police officials say a 32-year-old Richland woman is in critical but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The busy intersection was temporarily closed during the investigation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 4, 2018 - Firefighters check for flames in the attic after cutting a hole in the roof early Tuesday morning of a home at 603 E. 15th Ave. in east Kennewick. First responders from Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1 and Pasco Fire Department converged on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials say two people, a mother and child, escaped without injury. Officials say the fire appears to have started near the kitchen.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 3, 2018 - Ellie Pfannenstiel, 20, of Kennewick signs a wooden cross at a memorial for her friend, Madison Kendall, Monday morning near the railroad crossing on East Perkins Road near Highway 397 in Finley. The 20-year-old Kennewick woman was killed early Sunday when she tried going around crossing arms while they were down and was struck by an approaching train. Investigators said she died at the scene.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 3, 2018 - Tow truck operators clean up at the scene of Monday morning's two vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Street in Kennewick. Police say driver Russell Dodson, 27, of Kennewick was eastbound on Clearwater Avenue in a 2016 Dodge when it slammed into the back of a 2016 Lexus being driven by Lucien Megna of Kennewick. Megna, also eastbound, was stopped for the traffic signal. Officials said Dodson was in a seizure when officers arrived. They are investigating if he suffered from a medical problem while driving.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 2, 2018 - Mark McLean, a retired Battelle engineer from Richland, runs 10 to 15 miles per week, cycles and swims as part of his training.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 1, 2018 - More than 50 members of the Unitarian Universalist Church and other demonstrators line the corner Highway 395 and Kennewick Avenue on Saturday in Kennewick to speak out against the federal government's separation of immigrant families at the southern border.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 1, 2018 - A City of Richland recycling truck dumps out all the recycleables collected from around the city at Clayton-Ward Recycling Center in Richland on Thursday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 1, 2018 - A pile of recycleables left at Clayton-Ward Recycling in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 1, 2018 - U.S. Olympian Marti Malloy, left, instructs Chloe Layne, top, and Sierra Gonzalez, right, in a new move Saturday as they practice newaza – ground fighting – at Tri-City Judo BJJ in Kennewick. Malloy is a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in judo.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald