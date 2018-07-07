ICE took 1 of their Basin City family. This Bellevue teacher couldn't take it

A Bellevue teacher is reaching across the state with the aim to help a Basin City family facing immigration proceedings.
Zack Daniels, a seventh-grade teacher in Bellevue's Highland Middle School, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Leo and Mirna Gomez's legal troubles following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid that led to their arrest.
Daniels said Leo's brother, Salvador Gomez, was someone he talked to during the past year.
"I learned so much from his energy and perspective," Daniels said on the GoFundMe page. "He just finished his first year of teaching and has already shown a commitment to educational justice for all students that is hard to find."
Since Leo Gomez's arrest on June 27, his family has been working to get him released.
Daniels said he created the GoFundMe as a way to help Mirna Gomez with her residency process too.
"I am tired of feeling powerless as great people have unnecessary pain inflicted upon them by our government," he said in the GoFundMe post. "Salvador's brother and mother should be home celebrating Salvador's first year of teaching and living free in Basin City."
Daniels raised $4,719 toward his $8,000 goal, which he estimates will pay for about half of the family's legal bills.
