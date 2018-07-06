Richland police are patrolling city parks to parks after shooting

Richland police are increasing patrols in the city's parks following this week's Independence Day shooting.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Taylor took to Facebook on Friday following increasing concerns about the violence in the popular park.
Sergio Rivera, 24, still hospitalized after being shot multiple times around 7:52 p.m. Rivera was allegedly the victim of an argument between two groups of people before being shot multiple times.
Rivera was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was last reported in serious, but stable condition.
Police said they aren't releasing more details about Rivera or the incident.
The shooting took place in a crowded park with hundreds of people enjoying the holiday and waiting for the evening's firework show.
Since then, people have taken to Facebook for voice their concern about safety in the park.
"I believe strongly that this was an isolated incident," Taylor said in response. "Unfortunately, in our society, in this day and age, violence can happen anywhere, and on the Fourth of July, it happened in our community in our park."
There has only been one other case of violence in Howard Amon Park during the past year and a half, Taylor said.
In that case, someone pulled out a knife during a confrontation.
Taylor said he wants the community to feel safe. He's started extra patrols in the parks and make arrests where and when it's necessary.
"We want citizens to come to our parks and enjoy our parks and feel safe in our community," he said.
The increased patrols came along with a request for people to report any suspicious activity they see.
Taylor also thanked people in their park and fellow law enforcement agencies for their help in the shooting's aftermath.
