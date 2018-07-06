Thieves broke into their stores. Now these Richland victims are looking for your help

A pair of business owners took to Facebook in hopes of tracking down the people that broke into a pair of antique stores in downtown Richland.
Someone broke through the window at the Uptown Antique Market on Tuesday night. The thief or thieves busted into a glass case and swiped the jewelry Julie Whitney was selling there.
The Kennewick woman took her plea to Facebook, along with pictures of her broken jewelry case.
"The store was locked and alarmed," she wrote. "My case was also locked. ... Thankfully there are video cameras inside and outside of the store that captured photos of these creeps."
Whitney's post soon went viral, gathering 485 shares, 70 comments and 75 reactions. The post was soon joined by a post from Uptown Antique Market.
Their photo shows the particle board over the broken window.
Two days later, the nearby Ragtime Antique was robbed with someone breaking into another case and taking items.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333.
