Benton City woman hurt in wreck

A 63-year-old Benton City woman was hurt Wednesday evening in a two-car crash on Highway 224.
Kathie R. Horton was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after the 6:46 p.m. wreck, the Washington State Patrol reported.
She was treated at the hospital and later released.
Horton was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion east on Highway 224 at First Street in Benton City when her SUV was struck by a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan pulling west out of a parking lot, troopers said.
The Dodge's driver, Jerianne Fowler, 55, of Benton City, wasn't hurt.
Fowler was cited for failing to yield the right of way, troopers said.
