Week in photos June 24-30, 2018

June 30, 2018 - The Port of Kennewick is proceeding with construction near Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village for a planned Columbia Basin College culinary center in the Duffy’s Pond area in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
June 30, 2018 - Prices at the pump will increase the closer it gets to the Fourth of July, experts say.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 30, 2018 - People line up with their kids outside of HAPO Community Credit Union’s business center in Kennewick for free ice cream from the Little Red Ice Cream Truck on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 30, 2018 - A group of Grant County District 5 fire trucks make their way up Lincoln Road along the east flank of the 2,500-acre Montecito Fire south of Prosser on Thursday morning.
Bob Brawdy
June 29, 2018 - CJ Grigg, left, and Justin Koopman unfurl flagging to mark off the no-parking area around a fireworks stand Wednesday in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
June 29, 2018 - Grant County District 5 firefighters Sam Hochstatter, left, and Erik Torres work with hand tools Thursday morning making sure smoldering spots are completely out in the burned area along Lincoln Road south of Prosser.
Bob Brawdy
June 28, 2018 - Melanie Blatman of Kennewick and her dog, Uma, walk past a section of collapsed asphalt on the shoreline of the Columbia River in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Erosion from high water this spring may have undermined sections of the paved walkway in the park.
Bob Brawdy
June 28, 2018 - Tri-Cities teens pull a two-wheeled cart packed with supplies Wednesday as they dustily trudge along their four-day pioneer trek near Plymouth. The trek - which is 17 miles - is meant to give them perspective as to what their Mormon ancestors experienced during the 19th century migration from the Midwest to Utah.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 28, 2018 - Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen takes photos Wednesday at a fatal rollover on Interstate 82 between Benton City and Prosser.
Bob Brawdy
June 27, 2018 - The House of Representatives may vote this week on an immigration bill that would allow undocumented farm workers to become guest workers, who can continue to labor in America’s fields and orchards so long as they make periodic trips back home.
File
June 27, 2018 - Micah Wattenburger, 7, dumps a bucket of water on his head while playing at the Splash and Play at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland. Wattenburger was accompanied by his mother Tricia Wattenburger of Hermiston.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 27, 2018 - David Phongsa, chef and owner of Ninja Bistro, prepares to pack up after running out of food on his first day of business. Phongsa launched his Asian fusion food truck Monday.
Wendy Culverwell
June 26, 2018 - Tony Sanders uses binoculars to search the Columbia River for his girlfriend, Denise Jones, and her young granddaughter after the wind and current pushed the two about a mile from shore Monday while floating in the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Mark Allen of Allen Rescue Services wades in to help. Pasco fire officials safely rescued the pair. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
June 26, 2018 - The Red Lion Hotel on North Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick is planning on constructing three new restaurant buildings totaling 12,000-square-feet this fall.
Bob Brawdy
June 26, 2018 - The Regal Cinemas building at Columbia Center mall is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new retail store.
Bob Brawdy
June 25, 2018 - Gabe Morales runs on the track at Chiawana High School in Pasco. Morales will be running track and cross country for Whitworth University in Spokane. Morales is a 2018 Chiawana graduate who ran cross country and track and field for the Riverhawks.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 25, 2018 - Gabe Morales, a 2018 Chiawana graduate, recounts his story of how he broke his neck three years ago.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 25, 2018 - Miss Tri-Cities Hannah Mowry will be competing in the Miss Washington Pageant next weekend in Burien at the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 25, 2018 - Dancers from Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin take the stage and bow after performing during the Mariachi & More Festival 2018 at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin came from Kent to take part in the event.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 24, 2018 - Landowner Brad Rew would like to partner with Richland to turn his land along the Yakima River into a campground. Rew says he's encountering too many levels of expensive regulations to develop the area near the W.E. Johnson Park area in Richland.
Bob Brawdy
June 24, 2018 - Dr. Jonathan Pasma, right, who grew up in Kennewick and attended Kennewick High School is the founding physician of the Tri-Cities Regenerative Institute. The clinic, at 8905 W. Gage suite 100 in Kennewick, focuses on regenerative medicine. Pasma will be joined by Jay loera, left, and Dana Lewis, also high school graduates from the Tri-Cities area.
Bob Brawdy
