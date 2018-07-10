Week in photos June 17-23, 2018

June 23, 2018 - Crews work on the future Duportail Bridge on the north side of the Yakima River in Richland. The estimated $38 million project will link Richland’s waterfront, central business district and Queensgate areas.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 23, 2018 - Annabelle Lamm, 3, holds pebbles in her hands in an attempt to line up rocks in a row with the help of her and father, Paul Lamm, to do the heavy lifting, in the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park in Richland on a sunny 85 degree day. According to the National Weather Service Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 86 degrees in Richland.
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 23, 2018 - Oxarc drivers have authorized a first-ever strike, including at the Pasco office on Oregon Avenue.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 23, 2018 - Harley Thorne, left, Josef Thorne, center, and Rod Thorne check out the vintage cars as paort of the annual Cool Desert Nights event on Friday. On Saturday, the event continues with a Show N’ Shine from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and other activities near the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland, as party in John Dam Plaza at night and an autocraoss at the Tri-City raceway.
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
June 23, 2018 - Richland school officials plan to vote on Tuesday about whether to switch from Champions afterschool program to the Boys & Girls Clubs' program.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 22, 2018 - An angler uses the bridge over the Yakima River near the Gateway Park area in West Richland for shade Thursday afternoon while trying his luck to hook a lunker. An early snowmelt will lead to reduced or no water for some irrigators depending on the river this summer.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 22, 2018 - Michael Weimer, Life Flight Network regional director, shows the medical helicopter stationed at the company's base at the Richland Airport during a tour to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Life Flight, which offers annual membership rates, started as Emanuel Life Flight in Portland, Ore., and now has 25 bases serving Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 22, 2018 - The Yakima River, looking downstream near West Richland, feeds a has a $4 billion agriculture industry.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 21, 2018 - Tennessee-based RCCH Healthcare could take over Trios Southridge Hospital within the month after a federal bankruptcy judge confirmed the Kennewick Public Hospital District's reorganization plan late Wednesday.
Tri-City Herald
June 21, 2018 - Heavy earth moving equipment is staged at site prepared to break ground for the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 21, 2018 - Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo is about to graduate from an internal medicine residency at Trios Health in Kennewick. He’s planning to stay and practice as a hospitalist at Trios Southridge Hospital instead of moving out of town.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 21, 2018 - Tri-City Dust Devil Justin Paulsen (24) celebrates with his teammates after sliding into home base after Mason House (not pictured) hit a three-run double against the Spokane Indians on Wednesday night during opening night at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 20, 2018 - Casey Robbins, a server at Taverna Tagaris for 10 years, pours a glass of wine. Hospitality was one of several sectors in the Tri-Cities that added jobs.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 20, 2018 - Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., will convert a pair of angled parking spots into a StrEatery in partnership with the city of Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 20, 2018 - The Kennewick Outback Steakhouse, 6819 W. Canal Drive, is currently under renovation.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 19, 2018 - Crown Group and its local partner, Boost Builds, expect to begin construction of an upscale apartment and retail complex in late October at 650 George Washington Way in Richland.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 19, 2018 - Dirt flies as a backhoe peels away a layer of asphalt Monday morning on North Washington Street between West Canal Drive and West Railroad Avenue.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 18, 2018 - Counselor Scott Pflieger uses his Kennewick School Disrict identification badge to unlock one of two new sets of security doors recently installed near the office at Ridge View Elementary School in Kennewick. The district is making a variety of changes at its elementary school to improve safety.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 18, 2018 - Richland's Dr. Erick Isaacson has been practicing medicine for over 30 years. This month he will be retiring.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 18, 2018 - Dr. Erick Isaacson speaks with Zubair Rehman, a third-year resident, about patient care during clinic hours at Kadlec Family Medicine Residency Clinic in Richland. Isaacson helped start Kadlec's family medicine residency program.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 17, 2018 - Sergio Maldonado chases his sister, Vanessa Aguilar, at Bateman Island near where the Yakima River joins the Columbia River in Richland. The island is again open after being scorched by fire a year ago. They were with their parents, Maria Garcia and Jose Fernandez of Pasco, for a day of fishing.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 17, 2018 - Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles watches players during a football camp Saturday at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 17, 2018 - Southridge alum Joshua Richards runs drills with kids during Saturday’s camp at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald