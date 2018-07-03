Richland woman in critical condition after being hit by car

A Richland woman remains in critical condition Tuesday after a car crashed into her at a Richland intersection this past weekend.
Lisa M. Cruz, 31, was walking with a friend in the crosswalk around 2:03 a.m. Sunday at Symons Street and Jadwin Avenue, said Richland traffic Officer Eric Edwards.
At the same time, Jocelyn A. Bequette, 64, of Benton City, was driving south on Jadwin, Edwards said. Bequette had the green light and didn't see Cruz, who was walking against the crosswalk signal.
Bequette didn't appear to be speeding when she hit Cruz, Edwards said.
Cruz was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a life-threatening head injury.
Police said she in critical but stable condition.
Pasco police helped Richland officers with a drug recognition evaluation on Bequette that showed she wasn't impaired, Edwards said.
Pasco investigators also recorded the scene with a 3D image scanner.
Edwards said the department is trying to get a medical release from Cruz's family to test her blood for intoxicants.
