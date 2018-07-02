Cleaning up after the crash

Tow truck operators clean up at the scene of Monday morning's two vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Street in Kennewick. Police say driver Russell Dodson, 27, of Kennewick was eastbound on Clearwater Avenue in a 2016 Dodge when it slammed into the back of a 2016 Lexus being driven by Lucien Megna of Kennewick. Megna, also eastbound, was stopped for the traffic signal. Officials said Dodson was in a seizure when officers arrived. They are investigating if he suffered from a medical problem while driving.