Local LDS members re-enact 19th century migration

More than 250 Mormon Tri-Cities teens are walking 17 miles each day during their four-day pioneer trek near Plymouth.
Dog attacks Utah police officers

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.