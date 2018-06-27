1 killed in Interstate 82 rollover

One person is dead after being thrown from an SUV on Interstate 82 Wednesday morning.
Two men were heading west in a BMW X3 when the driver lost control near the Gibbon Road exit between Prosser and Benton City about 6:40 a.m., said Trooper Nate Dawson with the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV crossed both lanes before driving off the roadway.
It rolled several times, throwing one man out. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The other man, who was wearing his seat belt, also was sent to a hospital for his injuries.
The cause is under investigation.
