Grandma and granddaughter rescued after floating away on Columbia River

Tony Sanders uses binoculars to search the Columbia River for his girlfriend, Denise Jones, and her young granddaughter after wind and current pushed the two a mile from shore Monday while floating in the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley.
Mark Allen of Allen Rescue Services wades in to help.
The pair were spotted downstream by Benton County firefighters, who helped guide a Pasco fire rescue boat to them. The pair were returned safely to shore.
Benton County Fire District 1, the sheriff's office, Kennewick and Pasco fire departments and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue also helped.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments