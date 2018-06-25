$10M will buy a smoother ride at the Tri-Cities Airport

The Tri-Cities Airport has secured $10 million in federal grants to update its master plan and modernize a key taxiway.
The Port of Pasco said the money will come from the federal Department of Transportation.
Work starts in July on the year-plus effort to renovate and realign the taxiway to comply with aviation design standards.
Taxiways are the paths the planes take to get to the runways, terminal and other facilities.
J-U-B Engineers is the project manager. Inland Asphalt will lead the project.
Comments