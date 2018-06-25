The Port of Pasco secured $10 million in federal grants to modernize a taxiway and update the master plan for the Tri-Cities Airport.
$10M will buy a smoother ride at the Tri-Cities Airport

The Tri-Cities Airport has secured $10 million in federal grants to update its master plan and modernize a key taxiway.

The Port of Pasco said the money will come from the federal Department of Transportation.

Work starts in July on the year-plus effort to renovate and realign the taxiway to comply with aviation design standards.

Taxiways are the paths the planes take to get to the runways, terminal and other facilities.

J-U-B Engineers is the project manager. Inland Asphalt will lead the project.

